Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band have announced new tour dates for fall 2026.

The new dates follow a late-spring run for the band, which wrapped up in late June.

The shows are in support of the former Beatle's most recent album, the country LP Long Long Road, which came out in April.

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"We just finished a spring tour which ended at the Greek," Starr said in a press release announcing the new tour. "It was all so great — the audiences were so loving, and I just love playing with this band.

"I'm really looking forward to these fall shows. See you in September — Peace and love, Ringo."

Watch Ringo Starr's Video for 'Long Long Road'

The 2026 version of the All Starr Band includes guitarists Steve Lukather and Colin Hay, saxophonist Warren Ham, bassist Hamish Stuart, drummer Gregg Bissonette and keyboardist Buck Johnson.

Where Will Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Perform in 2026?

The 10 new shows for fall 2026 begin on Sept. 24 in Easton, Pennsylvania.

Scott Robert Ritchie ringo starr all starr band

From there, the tour plays dates in Washington, D.C., Queens, New York, and Portland, Maine, before concluding on Oct. 7 in Albany, New York.

You can see all the dates for Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band's fall 2026 tour below.

Ringo Starr and His All Starr Band Fall 2026 Tour

September 24 - State Theater, Easton, PA

September 25 - Bethel Woods, Bethel, NY

September 27 - PNC Garden Arts Center, Holmdel, NJ

September 28 - Anthem, Washington, DC

September 30 - MGM at Fenway, Boston, MA

October 1 - Forest Hills Stadium, Queens, NY

October 3 - Cross Insurance Arena, Portland, ME

October 4 - Toyota Oakdale Theater, Wallingford, CT

October 6 - American Music Theatre, Lancaster, PA

October 7 - Palace Theater, Albany, NY