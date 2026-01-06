Triumph is expanding their long-awaited reunion. The Rock and Roll Machine Reloaded 2026 tour celebrates the trio's 50th anniversary with dates beginning in April and continuing into June.

They've added a second night in Boston at Leader Bank Pavilion. Tickets are on sale now. Triumph will also move their Chicago show from the Rosemont Theater to the larger Allstate Arena.

Tickets for the expanded Chicago date go on sale at 10AM CT Wednesday, Jan. 7. An updated list of cities, dates and venues is below. April Wine provide support.

When Was Triumph's Last Concert?

Triumph was inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year, but the original lineup of guitarist and vocalist Rik Emmett, drummer and vocalist Gil Moore and bassist Mike Levine hasn't played together since a pair of 2008 shows at the Sweden Rock Festival. Triumph toured in support of 1992's Edge of Excess but with Phil X in place of Emmett, who left for a solo career in 1988.

"It's serendipity. There's no one specific thing [that made this reunion happen]," Moore told UCR's Matt Wardlaw. "I would say it's the rising tide of fans reflecting on how songs that Triumph played affected them in their life. The more time goes by, the more of these stories you hear and the more compelling they are, or in some cases, heart-wrenching. And so there's that cumulative effect that we're experiencing."

Triumph A classic-era photo of Triumph. (Chipster P.R & Consulting, Inc.)

Triumph's touring group will again feature Phil X, who now regularly appears with Bon Jovi. The lineup is rounded out by bassist and vocalist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fitz, known for their work with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

Fans got a small preview of this reunion tour during a special June performance without Levine. They played three songs together before the second game of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton.

Triumph's The Rock and Roll Machine Reloaded 2026 Tour Dates

4/22 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens

4/24 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

4/25 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

4/28 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

4/29 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

5/1 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell (Montreal)

5/2 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

5/5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

5/7 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

5/8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

5/13 - Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre (Chicago)

5/14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

5/16 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

5/17 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

5/20 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Dallas)

5/21 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

5/22 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

5/24 - Tampa, FL @ MidFlorida Credit Union Amphitheatre

5/26 - Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

5/28 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Philadelphia)

5/30 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (Detroit)

6/3 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

6/4 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

6/5 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (New York)

6/6 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion