Triumph has revealed plans for a reunion tour in 2026 starting April 22 in Canada. April Wine will also be part of the upcoming trek.

The Rock & Roll Machine Reloaded 2026 tour celebrates the Canadian rock trio's 50th anniversary and will visit 24 markets. The historic outing begins April 22 in Sault Ste. Marie, Ontario and will continue through June 6 in Boston. Fan presales start Wednesday (Dec. 10). You can see the tour dates below.

“Our fans have always been the heart of Triumph. Their energy, their belief, and the way they embraced the positivity in our music have carried us for fifty years," the band said in a statement. "We’ve always said these songs were meant to bring people together - and that’s exactly why we’re coming back now. We knew there was still a chapter left to write. This tour is our chance to do it, together with the people who made the Triumph journey possible.”

How Long Has it Been Since Triumph's Last Tour?

It's been a long, long time since the group, who were inducted into the Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame earlier this year, have done a proper tour. They toured in support of 1992's Edge of Excess album with vocalist and guitarist Phil X -- who stepped in to fill the shoes of founding guitarist and vocalist Rik Emmett -- playing a series of dates that wrapped up by 1993. Triumph broke up not long after that.

Emmett had departed the ranks previously in 1988, choosing to embark on a solo career. It would be 20 years before he took the stage with his former bandmates again. In 2008, Triumph reunited for two shows at the Sweden Rock Festival with the original lineup of Emmett, drummer and vocalist Gil Moore and bassist Mike Levine, plus second guitarist Dave Dunlop, added for additional musical support. Though a full tour was in discussions at that time, the plans were abandoned and the group went back on ice.

Who is in Triumph Now?

Emmett, Moore and Levine will be joined by Phil X (who plays with Bon Jovi these days), plus bassist and vocalist Todd Kerns and drummer Brent Fitz, known for their work with Slash featuring Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators. "We're the first six-man power trio of all time," Moore quipped during a conversation with UCR discussing the upcoming tour. The lineup, minus Levine, previewed what fans can expect during a special performance in June prior to the second game of the Stanley Cup playoffs in Edmonton when they performed three songs together.

How Did the Triumph Reunion Happen?

"It's serendipity. There's no one specific thing [which made it finally happen]," Moore tells UCR during the interview. "I would say it's the rising tide of fans reflecting on how songs that Triumph played affected them in their life. The more time goes by, the more of these stories you hear and the more compelling they are, or in some cases, heart-wrenching. And so there's that cumulative effect that we're experiencing."

"Also, I would say that it's across the backdrop of what we're seeing develop in communities and in societies around the world, both with the terrible things of man's inhumanity to man transpiring in various regions, combined with the fantastic breakthroughs in science and breakthroughs in technology," he adds. "So these massive changes in the world, I think there's just a consensus that we felt like maybe we need to listen to our fans. They took the songs, they're their songs."

"We may have recorded them and written them, but they're their songs, and they're sending us a strong message," he concludes. "They want to hear them again, so it's the least I think we can do to give it our best shot. You know, it may not be perfect, but what's perfect anyway? We're a rock and roll band. We're going to go out there and we're going to light it up absolutely the best way we know how."

Triumph and April Wine, 'The Rock and Roll Machine Reloaded' 2026 Tour Dates

April 22 - Sault Ste. Marie, ON @ GFL Memorial Gardens

April 24 - Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

April 25 - Hamilton, ON @ TD Coliseum

April 28 - Halifax, NS @ Scotiabank Centre

April 29 - Moncton, NB @ Avenir Centre

May 1 - Laval, QC @ Place Bell (Montreal)

May 2 - Ottawa, ON @ Canadian Tire Centre

May 5 - Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

May 7 - Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

May 8 - Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 13 - Rosemont, IL @ Rosemont Theatre (Chicago)

May 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ Miller High Life Theatre

May 16 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

May 17 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

May 20 - Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory (Dallas)

May 21 - San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

May 22 - Houston, TX @ Smart Financial Center at Sugar Land

May 24 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

May 26 - Atlanta, GA @ Synovus Bank Amphitheater at Chastain Park

May 28 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (Philadelphia)

May 30 - Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill (Detroit)

June 3 - Darien Center, NY @ Darien Lake Amphitheater

June 4 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion

June 5 - Wantagh, NY @ Northwell at Jones Beach Theater (New York)

June 6 - Boston, MA @ Leader Bank Pavilion