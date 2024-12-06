Tommy Shaw Confirms a New Styx Album Is on the Way

Tommy Shaw has confirmed that Styx is “working on a new album.”

He tells UCR’s Matt Wardlaw that the band has hit upon a successful new songwriting process amid busy touring commitments.

“I guess we just stumbled upon a way of doing it. Just writing, you don't have to write the whole thing at one time,” Shaw explained. “Like [Styx producer] Will [Evankovich] and I, we've been writing songs together for you know for 10, 15 years. And when we get one that we like, Will's a lot more organized than I am, but he'll put it on a hard drive. And so we had amassed a whole bunch of songs.”

By revisiting those song ideas, along with a recent run of new inspiration, Styx found a new LP coming together.

“Suddenly, we got hot writing new stuff. And then we went back and looked at some other things and said these things all it all goes together,” Shaw said. “Now we're working on [the album] and finishing it. And it's exciting.”

When Did Styx Release Their Last Album?

Styx's last album, Crash of the Crown, was issued in 2021.

Shaw described the upcoming release as "a great rock album," while also revealing that a song tentatively titled "Blue-Eyed Raven" is a folky "Boat on the River" kind of song. he added that “real-life experiences” influenced many of the new tracks.

“You're writing about your experiences in your life and things that you love and enjoy, or things that were hard to go through and that sort of thing,” he said. “So you're just really just writing a book in little sections like that. And we've got a pretty good one going here.”

In fact, Shaw said Styx’s recent songwriting has been so prolific that they suddenly have a happy problem.

“We have too many songs and we're writing more,” he said. “So, it's nice that it goes on, for sure.”

Styx will hit the road with Kevin Cronin of REO Speedwagon for a run of tour dates in summer 2025. Former Eagles guitarist Don Felder will also join the trek as a special guest.

