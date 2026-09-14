The rangy 2027 lineup for Stagecoach makes room for several rock acts, including David Lee Roth, Matchbox Twenty, Melissa Etheridge and the Tedeschi Trucks Band. One stands out: Journey.

Not just because the event, set for April 23-25 in the Coachella Valley, bills itself as "California's Country Music Festival." Journey hadn't announced any more concerts on their Final Frontier Tour since back in May, when a late-November appearance in the band's hometown of San Francisco was confirmed as the last stop.

They're now set to play on Saturday, April 24. General passes and various VIP packages for the Stagecoach festival go on sale at 2PM ET / 11AM PT Friday (Sept. 18). The AMEX presale begins at 2PM ET / 11AM PT on Tuesday (Sept. 15).

The band photo on Stagecoach's official site features the current lineup of Journey, which has been together since 2021. Co-founder Neal Schon is joined by longtime members Jonathan Cain, Arnel Pineda and Deen Castronovo along with newer additions Todd Jensen and Jason Derlatka. It's unclear, however, if all of them will appear at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California.

The current lineup of Journey has been together for five years. (Paras Griffin, Getty Images) The current lineup of Journey has been together for five years. (Paras Griffin, Getty Images)

Who'll Be With Journey in 2027?

Two separate announcements over the course of this year initially brought Journey's total to 100 concerts, all in North America. Cain's eventual departure had already been announced, though a last stop is also unknown. His tenure began with 1981's blockbuster Escape. They later scheduled several warm-up concerts before the second leg, including two in Japan and three in Hawaii.

READ MORE: Ranking All 52 Journey Songs From the '80s

Journey's Final Frontier dates kicked off in February. Pineda subsequently admitted that he'd tried to walk away twice before things got underway, citing vocal issues and an ongoing divorce. He ended up on stage anyway, apparently because Journey's contract with touring company AEG specifically stated that they could only move forward with Pineda, according to Schon.

As Journey's longest-lasting frontman has sometimes struggled with lengthy shows and even lengthier tours, Cain, Castronovo and Derlatka began taking on bigger roles at the mic. Meanwhile, Schon remained cagey about his own future plans, even as he began the process to trademark an offshoot band.

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Then Journey brought out veteran Journey tribute singer Hugo Valenti on Aug. 29 in Fukuoka, Japan and Sept. 1 in Tokyo. Was this a sign of things to come? It certainly seemed so to Arnel Pineda. "That's the band right there," he said in a subsequent comment on social media. "Now, I can step back."

READ MORE: Meet Journey's 2026 Guest Singer – Who Is Hugo Valenti?

Further confusing matters: Schon has also made a couple of appearances with only Castronovo, Derlatka and Jensen. Castronovo handled vocal duties on "Don't Stop Believin'" and "Separate Ways" during one performance. He had earlier been in the band Hardline with Jensen and Schon, while Journey was on a break.

Nick DeRiso is author of the Amazon best-selling rock band bio 'Journey: Worlds Apart,' available now at all major bookseller websites.

Ranking Every Journey Live Album They're seemingly always on the road, but the shows haven't necessarily been well-documented. So, we took a more expansive look back. Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso

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