Watch Stanley Simmons’ New Video for Moody Song ‘Cold’

Stanley Simmons have released a video for their moody song “Cold.”

It appears on their recently-released debut album, Dancing While the World is Ending, and follows a series of singles launched by the sons of Kiss leaders Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons.

“Cold” is another change of tack for the duo, who this time explore the collapse of a relationship via lyrics that include: “Every single thing you are is falling like a shooting star / And everything I thought you were just isn’t who you really are.”

READ MORE: Watch Stanley Simmons Make Their Live Debut

Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons began writing songs together just for fun, before discovering they had a genuine chemistry and decided to take the project further – while trying to retain an “organic” and “authentic” vibe.

They recently explained that their band name seemed like an obvious move, rather than an attempt to cash in on their parents’ success in the music industry.

“This whole thing was supposed to be not a gimmick,” Simmons said. “It was supposed to just be...‘Here we are – here’s what we like,' without much affectation, hopefully.

Watch Stanley Simmons Perform 'Cold’

“[T]hen there [were] comments, ‘Oh, they’re leaning into the dads.’ [We] didn’t even really think about that. It’s my last name. I wasn’t trying to like whack that nail real hard on the head.”

Stanley added: “[I]f I was the best landscaper in the world someone would be like, ‘But his dad’s in Kiss so he was around plants growing up.’ It’s so silly. You can’t escape it – so you’ve just got to do you. It’s on my birth certificate, man. What do you want me to do?”

Stanley Simmons are currently touring the U.S. with shows booked until Nov. 3.