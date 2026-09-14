Ross Valory Shoots Down Potential Journey Reunion

Ross Valory has thrown cold water on a potential reunion with his former band, Journey.

It was 2020 when Valory, the band’s original bassist, was fired from Journey alongside drummer Steve Smith. At the time, the two were alleged of launching an "ill-conceived corporate coup d'etat.” Lawsuits followed before a settlement between the parties was finally reached.

During a recent appearance on SiriusXM's Trunk Nation With Eddie Trunk, Valory noted that he’s moved on from the Journey discourse.

“We made what I think is a very reasonable settlement, and everyone moved on with their lives,” he remarked. “I certainly have, and I believe that everyone else involved has just moved on. I'm no longer a part of the organization or the brand, so my position now, at best, is a casual observer. So it was many years ago, and we all move on. Everybody gets on with their lives."

Ross Valory Journey Reunion? 'I Don't See That Happening'

Journey is currently in the midst of their Final Frontier tour, a farewell trek that is currently scheduled to conclude in November. There have been some not-so-subtle teases that former Journey members could reunite with the band during this tour. And while most fans have naturally assumed that could mean an appearance from classic frontman Steve Perry, others have suggested Valory could join the band for a song or two. Asked point blank if there was any circumstance where he could see himself reuniting with Journey, the bassist was direct.

"Not that I know of, no,” he asserted. “And there's been rumors for years about Steve Perry returning, and he has to keep telling people, 'No, I'm just not doing it.' And you understand it from the fans' standpoint — that's what they really want. The hardcore fans want to see everybody together. But I don't see that happening."

READ MORE: Journey Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide

Though Valory admitted he still occasionally texts with Perry, he’s largely stopped talking to his former Journey bandmates. Still, the bassist understands the group’s ability to endure, despite its many notable lineup changes.

"It's about the songs," Valory explained. “Regardless of which band has too few, (or) how many original members, it's a matter of being able to go onto that stage and provide for, let's say the average ticket buyer, they want to hear the songs, they want to hear them like they heard them on the record. And as long as any band can do that, there's no reason to consider who's in the band and who's not. And Journey's one of those bands that continues to do that. They bring the songs, and people dance, they close their eyes, they reminisce on each song and how they remember it and what their lives were like at the time, that they got married to it, they got engaged to it, they graduated from high school at a party to that music. And that's what the ticket buyers want. That's what the general public, when they go to a Journey concert, they wanna hear the songs. And they do."