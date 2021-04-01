Journey’s Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain have resolved their legal dispute with former bassist Ross Valory and former drummer Steve Smith, putting to rest a yearlong battle that included lawsuits from both parties.

Journey fired Valory and Smith last March, accusing them of launching an "ill-conceived corporate coup d'etat" to gain control of Nightmare Productions, a business entity they believed controlled the rights to the group’s name and logo. A lawsuit filed on behalf of the band said this belief was incorrect.

Court documents from the band's suit claimed Valory and Smith wanted to “hold the Journey name hostage and set themselves up with a guaranteed income stream after they stop performing.” The group sought damages “in excess of $10 million” and further accused the ousted rhythm players of “[destroying] the chemistry, cohesion and rapport necessary for the band to play together.”

Valory, an original member of Journey, countersued his ex-bandmates the following month, charging them with breach of contract and emotional distress. The bassist sought "past and future compensatory damages” and asked a judge to decide who had the right to move forward with the Journey name.

Now, it all appears to be water under the bridge. Journey’s Q Prime Management shared a statement that reads, "The members of the band Journey who were parties to a recent lawsuit (Neal Schon, Jonathan Cain, Steve Smith and Ross Valory) are pleased to announce that they have resolved their differences and reached an amicable settlement agreement. Neal Schon and Jonathan Cain acknowledge the valuable contributions that both Ross Valory and Steve Smith have made to the music and the legacy of Journey. Ross Valory and Steve Smith wish their former bandmates well and much success in the future. Journey looks forward to continuing to tour and make new music for their dedicated fans around the world."

It seems the former and current members of Journey can now peacefully go their separate ways.

