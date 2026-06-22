Stanley Simmons — the rock duo comprising Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, sons of Kiss' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, respectively — will embark on their first full-length U.S. tour this fall.

The Dancing While the World Is Ending tour, named after Stanley Simmons' upcoming debut album, will begin on Sept. 14 in Dallas. The duo will visit major cities including Austin, Nashville, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Portland and more before wrapping the trek on Nov. 3 at West Hollywood's famed Troubadour nightclub.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full tour itinerary below.

READ MORE: Watch Kiss Sons Stanley Simmons Play Their First Show

What to Expect From Stanley Simmons' Debut Album

Stanley Simmons will release Dancing While the World Is Ending on Aug. 28. They've previewed the album with four singles so far: the folky acoustic numbers "Body Down" and "Temporary Love," the psych-rock stomper "Cellophane" and the bouncy, garage rock-flavored title track.

They logged their first road miles last month when they embarked on a four-show California tour.

Stanley Simmons, Facebook stanley simmons 2026 us tour poster

Stanley Simmons, Dancing While the World Is Ending 2026 U.S. Tour

Sept. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links Deep Ellum

Sept. 16 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston

Sept. 17 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub

Sept. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa

Sept. 22 - Birmingham, AL @ All Good Beverage Co.

Sept. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall - Row 1

Sept. 24 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond

Sept. 27 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre Side Room

Sept. 29 - Huntington, WV @ The Loud - Live Music and Beer Garden

Sept. 30 - Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis

Oct. 2 - Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston

Oct. 3 - New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge

Oct. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live - The Lounge

Oct. 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery Pittsburgh

Oct. 8 - Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag

Oct. 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome

Oct. 12 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry HIll

Oct. 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club

Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop

Oct. 18 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live

Oct. 20 - Denver, CO @ Goosetown Tavern

Oct. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project

Oct. 26 - Portland, OR @ Holocene

Oct. 29 - Napa, CA @ Napa Music Hall - The Ballroom

Oct. 31 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley

Nov. 1 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall

Nov. 3 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour