Stanley Simmons Announce First Full-Length US Tour
Stanley Simmons — the rock duo comprising Evan Stanley and Nick Simmons, sons of Kiss' Paul Stanley and Gene Simmons, respectively — will embark on their first full-length U.S. tour this fall.
The Dancing While the World Is Ending tour, named after Stanley Simmons' upcoming debut album, will begin on Sept. 14 in Dallas. The duo will visit major cities including Austin, Nashville, Boston, New York, Philadelphia, Chicago, Denver, Portland and more before wrapping the trek on Nov. 3 at West Hollywood's famed Troubadour nightclub.
Tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday. You can see the full tour itinerary below.
READ MORE: Watch Kiss Sons Stanley Simmons Play Their First Show
What to Expect From Stanley Simmons' Debut Album
Stanley Simmons will release Dancing While the World Is Ending on Aug. 28. They've previewed the album with four singles so far: the folky acoustic numbers "Body Down" and "Temporary Love," the psych-rock stomper "Cellophane" and the bouncy, garage rock-flavored title track.
They logged their first road miles last month when they embarked on a four-show California tour.
Stanley Simmons, Dancing While the World Is Ending 2026 U.S. Tour
Sept. 14 - Dallas, TX @ Three Links Deep Ellum
Sept. 16 - Houston, TX @ House of Blues Houston
Sept. 17 - Austin, TX @ Antone's Nightclub
Sept. 19 - New Orleans, LA @ Gasa Gasa
Sept. 22 - Birmingham, AL @ All Good Beverage Co.
Sept. 23 - Nashville, TN @ Cannery Hall - Row 1
Sept. 24 - Louisville, KY @ Bourbon and Beyond
Sept. 27 - Charlotte, NC @ Neighborhood Theatre Side Room
Sept. 29 - Huntington, WV @ The Loud - Live Music and Beer Garden
Sept. 30 - Washington, D.C. @ The Atlantis
Oct. 2 - Boston, MA @ City Winery Boston
Oct. 3 - New York, NY @ The Mercury Lounge
Oct. 5 - Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live - The Lounge
Oct. 7 - Pittsburgh, PA @ City Winery Pittsburgh
Oct. 8 - Ferndale, MI @ The Magic Bag
Oct. 11 - Indianapolis, IN @ Hoosier Dome
Oct. 12 - St. Louis, MO @ Blueberry HIll
Oct. 14 - Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave/Eagles Club
Oct. 15 - Chicago, IL @ Chop Shop
Oct. 18 - Des Moines, IA @ xBk Live
Oct. 20 - Denver, CO @ Goosetown Tavern
Oct. 22 - Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge
Oct. 25 - Seattle, WA @ The Vera Project
Oct. 26 - Portland, OR @ Holocene
Oct. 29 - Napa, CA @ Napa Music Hall - The Ballroom
Oct. 31 - Berkeley, CA @ Cornerstone Berkeley
Nov. 1 - Felton, CA @ Felton Music Hall
Nov. 3 - West Hollywood, CA @ Troubadour
2026's Biggest Rock Tours
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso