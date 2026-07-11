Music Industry Announces Labeling System to Alert Fans of AI Use in Songs

Leading music industry organizations announced plans for a global labeling system to alert fans of AI use in the creation of songs.

The badges will let people know that generative artificial intelligence has been employed, and the extent to which the developing technology is involved.

“AI generated” and “AI assisted” labels will come first, with additional information to be added as times change.

However, the system will be voluntary, said a joint statement from the Recording Industry Association of America, The Grammys, SAG-AFTRA and the Human Artistry Campaign and others.

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Last year, AI production company LANDR estimated that nearly 90 percent of professional music producers use AI to some extent. Streaming platform Deezer recently reported that 44 percent of all uploads are entirely AI-generated – although that material only accounts for 3 percent of total listening time.

The new label “AI Generated” is to be used when the lead vocal performance and/or key instrumental performance(s) were generated by AI, or if the piece was entirely created from AI prompts.“AI Assisted” will indicate that the lead vocal and primary instrumentation were recorded by human artists, while AI was used for additional expressive elements.

“Fans want to know whether and how generative AI has been used in the music to which they listen,” the statement read. “Given how important human artistry and authenticity is to music lovers all over the world, these labels will provide an immediately understandable and easily scalable approach to transparency.

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“We acknowledge the many ways AI is being used creatively, so we expect to offer fans additional information as adoption of generative AI labeling grows and technology evolves."

Grammys CEO Harvey Mason Jr. added: “This initiative ensures that creativity, authorship, and artistic intent remain at the center of every song. Giving artists the ability to tell that story strengthens trust and supports a more sustainable future for music."

Dr. Moiya McTier, a senior advisor to the Human Artistry Campaign, noted: “Honesty has always been the best policy, and fans deserve to know if and how AI has been used in recordings they hear.

“The Campaign appreciates the collaboration, work and commitment to transparency made by organizations who have pulled together this landmark proposal. We look forward to broad adoption of this pro-human, pro-artist approach."