Rush Announces Sphere Las Vegas Residency for 2027

Rush announced they will take their ongoing reunion to the next level with a series of concerts at Sphere Las Vegas starting in May.

The Canadian rockers will settle down in Sin City for the Elevate From the Norm residency beginning May 21. Five dates total are booked so far throughout the month with the last night currently set for May 30.

Travel packages will be available on site beginning Friday (Nov. 6) at 1 PM ET. An artist presale will begin Wednesday (Nov. 11) at 1pm ET and the regular public sale starts Friday (Nov. 13) at 1pm ET. All details are available at the band’s official website and you can see all of the current dates below.

“When I first heard of Sphere, I thought to myself, ‘Wow, what a shame that Rush is no longer touring, because this venue sounds tailor made for the kind of visual attitude with which we have always designed our shows,’" Geddy Lee said in a press release. "Normally we spend months designing the visual effects for our shows and this scenario seemed like the cherry on top of the ice cream for our design team. But life is nothing if not surprising and now, here we are, living and touring in the present tense and we are able to make that particular dream come true."

"We are presently working hard to expand our touring concepts and concoct some new madness to suit this incredible venue and musically perform the kind of show we’ve been doing in some of our “one off” cities. Meaning playing all of 2112 and all of Moving Pictures along with an array of other songs," he detailed. "We are so effin’ excited to make use of this incredible opportunity to please our fans both visually and viscerally- from wherever they might fly in from. Gonna be so much fun!!”

The Story Behind the Residency’s Name

Hardcore Rush fans will recognize the name of the group’s 2027 residency as a lyrical nod to the song “Vital Signs” from Moving Pictures. The track is a longtime fan favorite when it comes to the deeper cuts in the Rush catalog.

It’s been the subject of debate over the years (let’s face it, that describes nearly every Rush song), with fans wondering what Geddy Lee is singing near the end of “Vital Signs” because of how he pronounces “elevate.”

"That was a hoot to write. We wrote it in about 5 minutes in the studio,” Lee told The Plain Dealer during a 2019 interview. “We just put it together quickly and had a lot of fun doing it. It's still fun to play. It's the quirkier side of Rush's sound, and I think there's always a need for that, to give your sound diversity."

READ MORE: What are the 'Big 4' of Rush Albums?

It Wasn't Easy Going Back to Rush

Many months removed now from the beginnings of the Fifty Something tour, which launched in June, the band -- with drummer Anika Nilles and keyboardist Loren Gold -- have settled into a groove which feels very authentic to the spirit of the Rush that fans have loved for so many years.

But as Lee shared during an interview before the tour hit the road, he and guitarist Alex Lifeson thought long and hard before they were able to find peace and move forward with the idea of bringing Rush back without the late Neil Peart, who passed away in 2020.

"We were twisting ourselves into a pretzel to try to avoid using the name that we have had for fifty years, and even before Neil came," he explained. "It just seems silly to go on as 'Lee and Lifeson Present The Music Of..."

"Let’s cut to the chase, shall we? Let’s just be who we are and have been for over fifty years.”

READ MORE: How Would Neil Peart Feel About the Rush Reunion?

The Fifty Something trek is in Hollywood, Florida tonight (Nov. 5) for the first of two shows at Seminole Hard Rock Live.

The group will take things overseas in the new year for a run of international concerts that will wrap up April 10 in Helsinki, Finland.

The end of that leg, on paper, works out nicely to give Lee and Lifeson a good break before the Sphere residency launches in late May.

Michael Tullberg, Getty Images Michael Tullberg, Getty Images

Rush, ‘Elevate From the Norm’ 2027 Las Vegas Residency

May 21 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

May 23 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

May 26 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

May 28 - Las Vegas @ Sphere

May 30 - Las Vegas @ Sphere