Vocal Cord Damage Forces Aerosmith Off the Road for 30 Days

Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler has suffered vocal cord damage that will force him off the road for thirty days.

As a result, the band has rescheduled the next six dates of their Peace Out farewell tour until early 2024. This will affect shows in Detroit, Chicago, Washington, D.C., Toronto, Raleigh and Cleveland. The tour is set to return to its previously scheduled itinerary on Oct. 11 in Tampa, Florida.

Steven Tyler is "Heartbroken" Over Tour Postponement

“I’m heartbroken to say I have received strict doctor’s orders not to sing for the next thirty days," Tyler announced on the band's X (formerly Twitter) page. "I sustained vocal cord damage during Saturday’s show that led to subsequent bleeding. We’ll need to postpone a few dates so that we can come back and give you the performance you deserve.”

Aerosmith announced the farewell tour back in May, also confirming that founding drummer Joey Kramer would not be joining Tyler, Joe Perry, Brad Whitford and Tom Hamilton in order to "focus his full attention on his family and health." The band was forced to cancel the last four dates of their winter 2022 Deuces Are Wild Las Vegas residency as Tyler dealt with an undisclosed ailment.

Aerosmith kicked off the tour on Saturday, Sept. 2 in Philadelphia. Tyler sustained the vocal cord damage during the group's third show, on Sept. 9 in Belmont Park, NY. The Peace Out tour's last confirmed date is currently set for Feb. 29, 2024 in Cleveland.

