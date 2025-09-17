Aerosmith singer Steven Tyler is expected to join his bandmate Joe Perry onstage Wednesday night when the guitarist's Joe Perry Project opens for the Who's farewell tour stop at the Hollywood Bowl.

The Hollywood Reporter notes that a source close to the tour said Tyler would join Perry for three songs as a special guest.

The pair performed together at last week's VMAs during a tribute to Ozzy Osbourne. They were part of an all-star tribute to the late Black Sabbath singer, performing Osbourne's solo hit "Mama I'm Coming Home."

The alternative rock singer Yungblud joined the pair on backing vocals during the tribute.

Tyler and Perry have rarely played together over the past year, when Aerosmith announced they were retiring from touring due to Tyler's 2023 vocal cord injury. The band had to cancel all dates on its Peace Out farewell tour at the time.

The Aerosmith cofounders also got together onstage in May for a benefit in San Francisco, playing the band classics "Toys in the Attic," "Same Old Song and Dance," "Sweet Emotion," "Dream On" and "Walk This Way."

What Else Is Going On With Aerosmith?

Earlier this week, Aerosmith teased their first new music since 2012's Music From Another Dimension! The new song, titled "My Only Angel," is a collaboration with Yungblud that is available as a pre-save now.

You can watch the social media clip of the track below.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, "My Only Angel" is one of five songs Yungblud recently recorded with Aerosmith. No other details of the project have been disclosed.

The Joe Perry Project launched their latest tour in Tampa in August; while they have Wednesday's opening spot for the Who, the Offspring will have that honor on Friday when the Who plays another date on their farewell tour at Los Angeles' Hollywood Bowl.