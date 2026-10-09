Instagram Really, Really Wants You to Use Creed’s ‘Higher’ With Your Posts

It’s fair to say that one of Creed’s, well, highest moments came with 1999 track “Higher” – but it seems as if Instagram has decided to turn back time on behalf of the band.

Their moment-in-the-sun single is being pushed by the platform as the perfect music to accompany whatever Instagram Story some users want to post.

Even the corporation seems bewildered by what’s now believed to be an algorithmic glitch that was first observed in August.

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As CNN reported, the situation came to light when users started discussing it. “Posted on Instagram about how Instagram always tries to make me add ‘Higher’ by Creed to my stories,” one wrote.“It turns out it’s happening to other people. I feel like I’m uncovering a big conspiracy.”

Another observed: “Instagram really wanted me to add ‘Higher’ by Creed to the picture of caesar salad I posted…they almost had me this time.”

It even gave rise to a light-hearted conspiracy theory: “I can’t prove it but pretty sure Creed is paying Meta to suggest their song “Higher” on all Instagram Stories.”

Another user added: “I’m not following Creed, I’m not listening to Creed. Like what millennial was in charge of this decision?”

Watch Creed’s ‘Higher’ Video

What is Creed’s ‘Higher’ About?

Asked what was going on, an Instagram spokesperson admitted: “That song is always recommended to me too!” They continued: “We looked into this and found that this song is being recommended to more people than intended,” said the spokesperson. “We’re continuing to investigate.”

“Higher” explored the concept of lucid dreaming after singer Scott Stapp experienced a recurring nightmare in which he was hunted down and shot dead. By harnessing the power of lucid dreaming he was able to take control of the drama and escape.

It reached No.7 on the Billboard Hot 100 chart and No.1 on the Mainstream Rock chart and was later certified double-platinum by the RIAA. The single helped boost sales of parent album Human Clay to sales of around 12 million.