Hear Motley Crue’s Defiant New Song ‘Cancelled’

Motley Crue have released the title track to their new Cancelled EP.

It's the third and final song to be released from the band's first collection of new music since the departure of founding guitarist Mick Mars, following "Dogs of War" and a cover of the Beastie Boys' "Fight for Your Right."

"Cancelled" sticks closer to the Motley Crue's classic sound than the previous two songs, with a strutting guitar riff and drum beat that would sound right at home on 1987's Girls, Girls, Girls. "Woke up in the morning, just got cancelled," Vince Neil sings. "Daily Mail is such a handful / Take a shot, throw a hand grenade / Monkeys on the internet got it made / ....Speak your mind you might get cancelled / Call me trash, burn down my castle."

Tommy Lee told Bill Maher about the inspiration behind the new song last year. "There was this article that was like, 'How did Motley Crue ever not get cancelled?" And we were like, 'Fuck, we got to write a song about that because we didn't ever get it," the drummer explained on the Club Random podcast. "We snuck in under whatever threshold, wherever that was, where we got away with fucking murder."

Motley Crue Set to Return to Las Vegas and the Sunset Strip

Next week, Motley Crue will return to the Los Angeles clubs where their career started for three charity fundraising "Hollywood Takeover" shows. They'll perform at the Troubadour on Oct. 7, the Roxy on Oct. 9 and the Whisky a Go Go on Oct. 11.

Yesterday the group announced a new Las Vegas residency, set to kick off on March 28, 2025. Motley Crue promises to "take the audience on a journey back to their gritty rock beginnings" with a revamped set list. "The tell-all show will immerse the audience in the band's history, leading all the way through their record-breaking Stadium Tour."

Hear Motley Crue Perform 'Cancelled'