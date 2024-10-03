Motley Crue Announces 2025 Las Vegas Residency

Motley Crue is heading back to Sin City in the spring for their third Las Vegas residency.

The extended stay, simply titled "The Las Vegas Residency," will take place at Dolby Live at Park MGM and comprise 11 shows from March 28 through April 19. It follows 2012's "Motley Crue Takes on Sin City" and 2013's "Evening in Hell" residencies.

A portion of the proceeds from Motley Crue's residency ticket sales will benefit the Nevada Partnership of Homeless Youth, a Las Vegas-based organization that helps homeless young people in southern Nevada move into stable housing.

Tickets for the Las Vegas Residency go on sale to the general public on Oct. 11. You can see the full list of dates below.

Motley Crue Promises 'Tell-All Show' for Third Vegas Residency

With their third Vegas residency, Motley Crue promises to "take the audience on a journey back to their gritty rock beginnings," according to a press release. "The tell-all show will immerse the audience in the band's history, leading all the way through their record-breaking Stadium Tour."

"Motley Crue and Las Vegas have always been the perfect combination of extravagance and decadence," the band said in a shared statement. "We've always loved the idea of the Vegas residency, because we've always loved the idea of staying in one location to build a unique show for the fans. We're excited to get into rehearsals and work up a lot of songs that have been requested by the fans for years."

Separate presales for members of Motley Crue's S.I.N. Club and Citi cardholders will also begin this Friday, the same day the band releases its new EP, Cancelled. The Bob Rock-produced, three-song set was preceded by the original single "Dogs of War" and a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight for Your Right," and it will be rounded out by its title track.

Additionally, Motley Crue will return to their roots next week by launching their "Hollywood Takeover" and playing at three famed Sunset Strip clubs: the Troubadour on Oct. 7, the Roxy on Oct. 9 and the Whisky a Go Go on Oct. 11.

Motley Crue, 'The Las Vegas Residency' 2025 Show Dates

March: 28, 29

April: 2, 4, 5, 9, 11, 12, 16, 18, 19