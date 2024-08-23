Hear Motley Crue Cover ‘Fight for Your Right’ on ‘Cancelled’ EP

Motley Crue has released a cover of Beastie Boys' "Fight for Your Right" off their upcoming Cancelled EP. You can listen to it below.

Cancelled marks the first batch of Motley Crue songs to feature John 5 on guitar instead of Mick Mars. The rockers have been working "Fight for Your Right" into their sets routinely over the past year.

"Fight for Your Right" is the second offering from the three-song EP, following the original song "Dogs of War" that came out in April. Cancelled will be rounded out by its title track, which Motley Crue also teased in a social media post. (You can hear it below.) The full EP arrives on Oct. 4 and is available to preorder now.

How Motley Crue 'Got Away With F---ing Murder'

Motley Crue drummer Tommy Lee explained to Bill Maher last year that the band felt inspired to write a song called "Cancelled" specifically because it never happened to them.

"There was this article that was like, ‘How did Motley Crue ever not get cancelled?' And we were like, 'Fuck, we got to write a song about that because we didn't ever get it,'" Lee said on the Club Random podcast. "We snuck in under the whatever threshold, wherever that was, where we got away with fucking murder."

Bassist Nikki Sixx struck a similarly defiant tone when discussing "Dogs of War" in a recent conversation with UCR. "The whole fun thing is that in our life, in general, it seems like everyone's always been trying to kill us, kill our career, and so it's fun in the video that you can't kill us," he said. "Even when we die, we end up snorting our own ashes and coming back."