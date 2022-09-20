Motley Crue and Def Leppard’s Stadium Tour Made Over $173 Million

The Stadium Tour, featuring headliners Motley Crue and Def Leppard, earned $173.5 million this summer.

That number comes courtesy of Billboard, who noted that the trek sold approximately 1.3 million tickets across 36 dates.

The tour, which also featured Poison, Joan Jett and Classless Act, averaged 37,520 tickets sold per night. On four different occasions – June 28 in Charlotte, July 21 in Denver, Aug. 25 in Glendale, AZ, and Aug. 27 in Inglewood, Calif. – the tour raked in more than $6 million in a single day. Still, Boston proved to be the most profitable city. A two-night stay in Beantown saw the Stadium Tour earn $9.3 million.

A previous report indicated that the Stadium Tour was averaging about $5 million per show, however Billboard’s new information shows that it came in slightly less than that at roughly $4.82 million per concert. Still, the trek was unquestionably a success, ranking as the biggest tour of any of the band’s respective careers.

The Stadium Tour wrapped on Sept. 9 with a raucous performance in Las Vegas. However, both Def Leppard and Motley Crue have indicated that further dates will be announced, with a European leg likely coming in 2023.

“I think we proved that rock ’n’ roll is not dead," Poison drummer Rikki Rockett opined in a social media post, reflecting upon the trek. "Neither is our brand of rock ’n’ roll!”

His message echoed a loud, if cruder, statement made by Nikki Sixx on stage at the final Stadium Tour stop. "Somebody said rock is dead," the Motley Crue bassist declared. "They can suck my dick."