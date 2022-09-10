Stadium Tour Comes to a Wild Close in Las Vegas

It was a wild (and loud) night in Las Vegas on Friday (Sept. 9) as the Stadium Tour wrapped up its successful summer trek.

Opening act Classless Act got the party started with a short yet emphatic set, once again proving why they're one of the fastest rising new acts in rock. Frontman Derek Day strutted around the stage with swagger, igniting energy in the early arrivers.

Joan Jett was up next, offering her customary style of fiery punk rock. Backed by the Blackhearts, Jett powered through a mix of her own hits ("Victim of "Circumstance, "I Hate Myself for Loving You," "Bad Reputation"), Runaways tunes ("Cherry Bomb," "You Drive Me Wild") and cover songs ("Everyday People," "Crimson & Clover"). The Stadium Tour's lone female act proved once again that ladies can rock just as hard as the guys... and maybe even harder.

Watch Joan Jett Perform 'I Hate Myself for Loving You' on the Stadium Tour's Final Stop

Poison delivered a rowdy good time during their mid-show set. Frontman Bret Michaels noted he'd been "waiting two-and-a-half years for this party in this stadium," alluding to the Stadium Tour's multiple pandemic-related delays. Early highlights included opening song "Look What the Cat Dragged In" and "Talk Dirty to Me," with Michaels getting the thousands in attendance to dance and sing along.

The other members of Poison were in fine form as well. Bassist Bobby Dall was a ball of energy, continually sprinting all over the stage as he pumped up the crowd. Guitarist C.C. Deville shredded some incendiary solos, including his customary "Eruption" tribute to Eddie Van Halen. And Rikki Rockett delivered the night's poignant moment, honoring departed Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali before blazing through his own emphatic solo behind the kit.

Towards the end of Poison's set, Michaels admitted it was "bittersweet" to have the Stadium Tour come to a close, explaining that he'd had the "time of [his] life" on the summer trek. Based on the frontman's endless energy throughout Poison's set, it was clear he meant it.

Watch Poison Perform 'Unskinny Bop' in Las Vegas

Def Leppard and Motley Crue alternated headlining spots throughout the tour, and it was Def Lep who got the second-to-last slot this evening. "Welcome to the last night of the Stadium Tour," singer Joe Elliott declared as the new wave of British heavy metal icons took the stage. "What a place to fucking be!"

Def Leppard charged out of the gates with "Take What You Want," a cut from their 2022 album Diamond Star Halos. From there the group rocked through material from throughout their legendary career, including "Armageddon It," "Love Bites" and "Pour Some Sugar on Me."

Guitarists Phil Collen and Vivian Campbell tore through emphatic guitar riffs all set long, while drummer Rick Allen powered the classic act with his forceful backbeat. A rendition of "This Guitar" was dedicated to the recently deceased Queen Elizabeth II, while classic tracks "Rock of Ages" and "Photograph" finished the set.

Watch Def Leppard Perform 'Armageddon It' at the Stadium Tour's Final Show

Closing honors were left to Motley Crue, and the legendary glam metal act didn’t disappoint. Engulfed by some of the most impressive lighting and stage design of the night, the band rocked through many of their biggest hits.

Opening song "Wild Side," led into the powerful punch of "Shout at the Devil." Frontman Vince Neil, noting he lived in Las Vegas for 28 years, admitted the night had special meaning to him. Meanwhile, drummer Tommy Lee seemed turbo-charged for the performance, pounding out beats on a custom kit with a kick drum decorated in honor of Taylor Hawkins.

Further Crue highlights included "Dr. Feel Good" and "Girls, Girls, Girls," but the most memorable moment of the set wasn't even a song. Midway through the performance, Lee got up and spoke to the crowd, mentioning his recent headline-grabbing nude pic. The drummer then proceeded to encourage men in the audience to show their penises -- some did -- before announcing that he was starting his own Only Fans account by mooning the crowd.

The night ended with an emphatic rendition of "Kickstart My Heart," a rowdy way to bring the triumphant Stadium Tour to a close.

Watch Motley Crue Close the Stadium Tour With 'Kickstart My Heart'