Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett Tour Moved to ’22

Motley Crue, Def Leppard, Poison and Joan Jett have postponed their Stadium Tour again, this time to 2022.

"To all our loyal fans, we wanted to let you know that we learned today that the tour is getting moved to 2022," read a post on each band's social media pages. "This is the only way to ensure that we can play ALL of the dates for ALL of you who have purchased tickets. We appreciate you hanging in there and can't wait to get back on stage and bring The Stadium Tour to all of our fans. It's going to be one for the history books!"

Speculation recently arose about a possible tour shift when Motley Crue singer Vince Neil announced a solo show for Batavia, N.Y. on June 18 — one day before the all-star trek was set to launch in Nashville.

The Stadium Tour was originally scheduled to kick off in June 2020 but was eventually delayed until summer 2021. In July, Def Leppard guitarist Phil Collen predicted the venture had a "50/50" chance of commencing this year.

"I honestly don't know,” he told SiriusXM's Trunk Nation. "If everyone does what they are supposed to do, then we will be there next summer."

After postponing the jaunt, drummer Tommy Lee detailed Motley Crue's exhaustive preparation, enthusing that the stage production would have been "fucking ridiculous."

"Everybody has clearly seen we take it seriously, and what you can pull off in an arena — I think we've pulled off pretty much everything you could possibly ever even fucking think of," he told Knotfest. "So now we get to play with a fucking ginormous stadium that has no roof on it. … I'm just telling you right now, the production — and it's still there; it's just put away in a couple of giant warehouses."

The bands announced the outing in December 2019. A few weeks before, Motley Crue shared a video featuring the destruction of their "Cessation of Touring Agreement," which they signed at a 2014 press conference cementing their supposed farewell tour.

