Rikki Rockett Honors Frankie Banali During Stadium Tour Finale

Rikki Rockett honored late Quiet Riot drummer Frankie Banali during Poison’s performance on the final date of the Stadium Tour.

After rocking through a rendition of their 1990 hit "Unskinny Bop," frontman Bret Michaels introduced Rockett, with the drummer taking the spotlight. As he began his solo — a customary highlight of the band's sets — Rockett addressed the crowd, telling them there was a special reason he wanted to dedicate his performance to Banali.

"His widow is over here beside the stage," Rockett explained to thousands of people in the crowd. "Can you let her know that we're thinking of Frankie tonight?"

The drummer's request was followed by loud applause and cheers. Rockett then proceeded to power through an epic solo, before the other members of Poison returned to the stage to finish out the performance.

Banali died in August 2020 following a battle with pancreatic cancer. In an Instagram post, Rockett remembered his departed friend as "the coolest rockstar," noting the Quiet Riot rocker was "the epitome of being a straight shooter, but a super nice person all at the same time."

Rockett, who had endured his own fight with cancer, also revealed that he'd connected with Banali regarding treatment.

Friday night's stop in Las Vegas was the final date of the Stadium Tour. The trek – which featured Joan Jett, Motley Crue and Def Leppard, in addition to Poison — was originally announced for 2020 but delayed two times. Still, it's been met with rave reviews from fans, and ranks as one of the most successful tours of 2022.