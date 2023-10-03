Bret Michaels ‘Not Completely Out of the Woods’ Post-Cancer Scare

Bret Michaels has detailed his most recent cancer scare, revealing that he underwent a procedure that “may have saved my life.”

In a post to Instagram, the Poison singer shared a picture of a fresh surgery scar just above his right hip. In its accompanying caption, he explained what led to the procedure.

"Just knowing that I absolutely love the outdoors and the sun, but with the recent passing of my friend Jimmy Buffett, I decided it was time for a more recent check-up of something I thought was nothing,” Michaels wrote. “Turns out, it was something. But, thanks to an incredible discovery and biopsy by my doctor Darren West and a quick reaction for this procedure on Friday just before the Texas show, I'm here to say that there's not enough words of gratitude for all that doctors do for so many of us which not only may have saved my life but surely extended it.”

Michaels expressed a positive outlook, though he noted that he is “not completely out of the woods yet.” He closed his message by encouraging fans to get checked for skin cancer: “To all my friends that love the outdoors and the sun as much as I do - all I can say is, get checked so we can keep living and rocking the outdoors. You are never out of the fight until the fight is out of you.”

Bret Michaels Has Battled Skin Cancer Before

This isn’t the first time Michaels has had surgery to remove skin cancer. In 2020, the Poison singer underwent a similar procedure around the same time that he had surgery to fix a torn rotator cuff. He has endured several medical issues over the years, including a brain hemorrhage and a minor stroke in 2010, and treatment for a hole in his heart in 2011.

Michaels is also a type 1 diabetic, a condition he’s managed since childhood.

Is Bret Michaels on Tour?

Even with his recent cancer scare, Michaels remains on the road. The rocker’s Parti Gras tour – which kicked off in July – continues through December.

"We have special mystery guests," he noted before the start of the trek. "Every single night there will be someone on that stage. I can't tell you exactly who it is. But if you've ever looked at everyone [who's been on stage with me], I've had everyone from Jimmy Page to Jimmy Buffett to Paul Stanley. You don't know who it's gonna be, but we're gonna bring somebody out at the end of the night and we're gonna do their song."