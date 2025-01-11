10 ’90s Rock Bands That Deserve More Respect

What makes one band's legacy resonate longer, while others' fade away?

There's no simple answer, and even the greatest data analysts among us can't create a formula that perfectly predicts an artist's staying power.

The '90s saw an explosion of bands which generated albums sales and sold out concert venues. "Everything just exploded in the '90s," journalist Gary Graff, author of 501 Essential Albums of the '90s: The Music Fan's Definitive Guide explained during an appearance on the UCR Podcast. "You had number one albums in the '90s that were selling half a million [to] a million copies a week. Every genre out there [was extremely active]."

Some acts, like Pearl Jam, Foo Fighters, Green Day and Smashing Pumpkins, have continued to blaze their own trail, while simultaneously being celebrated for their continuing legacy. Other bands, however, have curiously seen their importance overshadowed. We've highlighted 10 such acts below on our list of '90s Rock Bands That Deserve More Respect.

This isn’t a collection of unheralded gems that never made it to the mainstream. All of the artists below achieved some level of major success, including radio hits and multi-platinum albums. But time hasn't celebrated them the way they deserve, and we're here to fix that.

Our list includes one of grunge's most influential acts, Ireland's greatest non-U2 export, genre-bending groups and Grammy winners. Even with such achievements on their resumes, we think they deserve more acclaim.