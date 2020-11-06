Put Them in, Coach: 26 Rock Star Athletes

Performing onstage takes stamina, focus, energy and an unwavering will to succeed. Those same qualities drive athletes, so it should come as no surprise that many rockers formerly starred on playing fields.

Before strutting his stuff as the frontman for the Rolling Stones, Mick Jagger showed off his moves on the hardcourt, starring on his high school’s basketball team. Prince was another avid baller, while George Thorogood preferred to flash some leather on the baseball diamond.

Future Beach Boys stars Brian Wilson and Al Jardine were teammates on their high school football team. Clarence Clemons the E Street Band’s “Big Man,” played semipro ball before becoming a musician.

Many future rock stars spent time on the track, as Alice Cooper, Bob Seger and the Clash’s Joe Strummer were cross-country runners. Roger Waters, on the other hand, embraced a more grueling sport: The future Pink Floyd bassist spent his teen years smashing heads on the rugby field.

A few rock stars have even bred high-quality athletes. The sons of Elton John and Jon Bon Jovi play soccer and football, respectively. The latter was a cornerback from 2013-17 for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

In most cases, rockers gave up their sporting dreams to focus on music, but several have kept playing throughout their lives. Iron Maiden’s Steve Harris is among the artists who have organized impromptu soccer matches while touring, including the late reggae icon Bob Marley.

Here's a look 26 rock stars who were also exceptional athletes.