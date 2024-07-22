Surprise Albums: 12 Records Released Without Advance Notice

The most traditional way to put out an album is to announce one, promote it over a period of time and then release it on an agreed-upon date.

But that's definitely not the only way.

There's also the far less orthodox method of giving away as little information as possible — in some cases nothing at all — and simply releasing an album on a particular day. In July of 2024, customers at Third Man Records shops — Jack White's company — reportedly began receiving copies of his new album with the title No Name, slipped into their bags by staff.

In 2011 and 2012, David Bowie was so determined to keep his upcoming album The Next Day a secret that he had some of the people working with him sign non-disclosure agreements.

"Normally there are interns at studios, but whenever we were there, they gave their interns time off. They didn't want them to witness it," Bowie's producer, Tony Visconti, told The Guardian in 2013. "When we were working there, they had a skeleton staff of two, which is not normal."

A year after that, U2 released their 13th studio album, Songs of Innocence, with no warning. It was uploaded to all iTunes Store customers at no cost, a move that was both innovative and risky. The way Bono saw it, it was an opportunity to reach new ears.

"People who haven't heard our music, or weren't remotely interested, might play us for the first time because we're in their library," he wrote online at the time. "And for the people out there who have no interest in checking us out, look at it this way...the blood, sweat and tears of some Irish guys are in your junk mail."

Below, we're taking a look at 12 surprise-released albums and EPs.