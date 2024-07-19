Did Jack White Secretly Release a New Album?

Jack White appears to have released a new album — but so far it's only appeared as an unlabeled LP in the bags of Third Man Records shoppers around the world.

A post on White's subreddit tipped fans off to the new release, which follows a pair of 2022 albums, Fear of the Dawn and Entering Heaven Alive. The post included a picture of a record in a plain white sleeve, with a white label emblazoned with the words "No Name" in blue.

"Picked up a tee from Third Man Soho today and the guy on the tills put this in my bag too," the Redditor wrote. "I asked and thought maybe it was his demo or something aha but he didn’t seem to have a clue, saying he’d just been told by ‘management’ to give it out to customers. I’m not gonna have access to a record player until after work sooo curious to know if anyone else has seen this / it means anything to anyone? Maybe I’m overthinking the blue."

Another user on the same thread said they had visited the Third Man Records Nashville location and commented, "I can totally confirm that is a new Jack White album. I gave it a listen and it’s pretty good."

On a separate post in r/JackWhite, a different user shared more details on White's apparent new album, which they received at Third Man Records' Detroit location. They said the album contains seven songs on its A-side and six songs on its B-side, and the contents are "definitely more stripped down blues rock. The songs go hard!"

White has not yet made any mention of the surprise album on social media. Inquiring minds can hear a snippet of the first song here.