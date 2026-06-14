Rush Add Three Tour Debuts to Fourth Reunion Show: Set List and Video

Rush treated fans to more new surprises at their fourth reunion show, adding three tour debuts to their Saturday night Kia Forum set list.

During the first half of the concert Geddy Lee, Alex Lifeson and new recruits Anika Nilles (drums) and Loren Gold (keyboards) debuted Presto's "The Pass" - which hadn't been performed live since 2013 - and "The Anarchist" from Clockwork Orange, which hadn't appeared in a set list since 2015.

Fans got an even bigger surprise towards the end of the 28-song set as Rush performed the title track to 1977's A Farewell to Kings for the first time since 1979.

Read More: Rush 2026 Opening Night Photo Gallery

You can see the complete set list and watch fan-shot video of the three newly added songs below.

The evening also featured another full-length performance of the "2112" suite and another Aimee Mann appearance during "Time Stand Still."

This was the fourth and final night of Rush's Kia Forum stand. After dazzling fans on opening night June 7th with a career-spanning 24-song set, they upped the ante on the 9th with a full performance of the "2112" opus and then by playing the Moving Pictures album in its entirety on the 11th.

Rush is heading for two shows in Mexico City next, on a tour that is currently scheduled to conclude on April 10, 2027 in Helsinki, Finland. You can get complete show and ticket info at the band's official site.

Watch Rush Perform 'A Farewell to Kings'

Watch Rush Perform 'The Pass'

Watch Rush Perform 'The Anarchist'

Rush June 13, 2026 Kia Forum Set List

1. "Xanadu"

2. "Limelight"

3. "Subdivisions"

4. "The Pass" (first time since 2013)

5. "Freewill"

6. "Bravado"

7. "The Camera Eye"

8. "The Trees"

9. "The Anarchist" (first time since 2015)

10. "The Spirit of Radio"

11. "2112 Part I: Overture"

12. "2112 Part II: The Temples of Syrinx"

13. "2112 Part III: Discovery"

14. "2112 Part IV: Presentation"

15. "2112 Part V: Oracle"

16. "2112 Part VI: Soliloquy"

17. "2112 Part VII: Grand Finale"

18. "Far Cry"

19. "Distant Early Warning"

20. "New World Man"

21. "Vital Signs"

22. "Time Stand Still" (with Aimee Mann)

23. "YYZ"

24. "A Farewell to Kings" (first time since 1979)

25. "The Garden"

26. "Tom Sawyer"

27. "Finding My Way"

28. "Working Man"

via SetList.fm