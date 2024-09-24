Deen Castronovo Tells Arnel Pineda Trolls to ‘Walk It or Shut It’

Journey drummer Deen Castronovo made a rare social media appearance to defend bandmate Arnel Pineda.

The singer faced an online backlash after struggling with his voice during the band’s recent performance at Rock in Rio. He even offered to quit the band if a million fans told him to, while guitarist Neal Schon defended Pineda and instead focused his wrath on Avenged Sevenfold, accusing them of having sabotaged Journey’s sound.

In a post written by Castronovo himself, rather than his social media manager, he sent a strong message to trolls who, he said, would never be able to do what Pineda does.

“Arnel has risen to the challenge of Journey’s catalog, night after night, year after tiring year,” he said. “He gives to you all, and Journey, the best that he can give you. Out of maybe a handful of shows in 17 years, Arnel has faced the facts. The voice is a biological instrument, subject to weather, fatigue, virus, bacteria, jet lag etc.

“Sometimes it does not, cannot or will not cooperate when needed. So what’s the point of hammering a human being over something they have no control over?”

Calling trolls the “blessed many,” he described them as people “who can armchair sing and trash the few that do what [Pineda] does every night.” He added that the singer and his like “must bring it each and every night or face you and your overinflated opinions. If you can do better, then do it!”

Deen Castronovo Invokes Free Speech Meme

Castronovo continued: “I know very few who can pull off what Arnel does without ego and with passion and grace. Back off trolls! You are messing with my family now, and I am a rabid protector of my own!”

Accepting people have the right to exercise free speech, he asked: “Consider this when you do… Is it kind? Is it true? Is it necessary? We’ve all seen that meme, and it rings true here as it does anywhere it’s posted.”

He signed off with the line: “To the inept… prove it and walk it or shut it!”

In a follow-up post, Schon shared Castronovo’s comments, saying: “I completely agree with Deen on this. Enough BS and drama brought on by all these clickbait blogs.”