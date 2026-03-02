INXS have finally received their first nomination for the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, an honor that’s been a long time coming.

The Australian group — with a classic lineup of singer Michael Hutchence, guitarists Tim Farriss and Kirk Pengilly, bassist Garry Beers, keyboardist Andrew Farriss and drummer Jon Farriss — has been Hall eligible since 2006, yet has been surprisingly overlooked until now. We’ve regularly cited them among the Rock Hall’s biggest snubs, pointing to the band’s massive worldwide success in the ‘80s and early ‘90s as evidence of their worthiness.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame won’t announce their 2026 class until April, and INXS faces some formidable competition from their fellow nominees, including Iron Maiden, Oasis, Phil Collins, the Black Crowes and Billy Idol. Still, we’d love to see INXS get their Hall call - and here are 5 reasons why they’re deserving.

INXS' Cross-Genre Appeal

INXS managed to craft a sound that was both familiar, yet totally unique. The band boldly blended elements of rock, pop, and dance music, with just enough new wave influence that they fit perfectly alongside many of the ‘80s other headlining acts. Still, their intoxicating melodies and lyrical subject matter signaled further depth within their catchy tunes. Take “Need You Tonight,” their chart-topping hit from 1987. Beneath a funky groove and iconic guitar part lies a song that bubbles with raw magnetism. It’s the perfect example of INXS’ unique formula, shrouding dark, carnal themes with enough bright sheen to be accessible by the masses.

Michael Hutchence Was a Generational Frontman

Even in an era that boasted some of the greatest frontmen in history -- see Axl Rose, Dave Gahan, Jon Bon Jovi, etc -- INXS singer Michael Hutchence stood out as a dynamic force. The Sydney-born vocalist boasted effortless charm and charisma, be it on stage, in music videos or during interviews. An electric live performer -- equal parts brooding Jim Morrison and strutting Mick Jagger -- it was difficult to take your eyes off Hutchence whenever he stepped into the spotlight. Berlin’s Terri Nunn once described his as “the epitome of a rock star,” and she’s not the only one. Bono, Billy Corgan and Simon Le Bon are among the many other rock legends to have sung Hutchence’s praises.

The Numbers Don’t Lie

Induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame is not entirely based on statistics, but they sure don’t hurt. Across their career, INXS sold over 60 million albums worldwide, including six albums that went platinum or better in the U.S. Their 1987 LP Kick stands out as their masterpiece, a sprawling triumph that included such classic tracks as “New Sensation,” “Never Tear Us Apart,” “Devil Inside” and "Need You Tonight.” In total, INXS scored 17 Top 20 hits on the Billboard Mainstream Rock chart between 1982 and 1992, and number that only begins to highlight their decade of dominance.

They Were MTV Trailblazers

INXS arrived with the dawn of MTV, and the Aussie rockers smartly embraced the medium as a means to take their music to a global audience. Known for their stylish, captivating music videos, INXS became one of the network’s most popular acts, earning heavy rotation on MTV's airwaves. This popularity culminated with huge success at the 1988 MTV Video Music Awards, where they won five categories, including Video of the Year for "Need You Tonight."

Lasting Fan Devotion

It’s been 16 years since INXS released an album, and nearly 20 since their last LP with Hutchence, who died in 1997. Despite the long run of inactivity, the group continues to have a large and passionate fan base. Social media pages, fan clubs, podcasts and YouTube channels are dedicated to the band and their fans. Meanwhile, the website InductINXS.com has been championing the band’s Hall of Fame candidacy for over five years, even launching a Change.org petition to get the Hall’s attention. That the band still has such a vocal legion of fans decades after their height of fame just proves how eternal their music and cultural impact remains.