The '80s in London had a little something for everyone.

On the one hand, you had the continuation of punk rock in bands like the Clash, the Psychedelic Furs, the Jam, the Pretenders, Siouxsie and the Banshees and others, carrying the intensity of the genre into the new decade. There was a shift, though, as acts like Echo & the Bunnymen, New Order and more began exploring a different kind of sound, setting the foundation for future gothic and indie rock groups.

Then you had what some people called new romantic music, a kind of sub-genre of new wave that leaned into fashion, flamboyance and a whole lot of synthesizers that only really took off in the U.K. — Adam and the Ants, Culture Club, Spandau Ballet, etc.

Also, for some reason, there were a number of synth-pop duos that decided to take the world by storm, including Eurythmics, Pet Shop Boys and Wham!

"What we like to do is make commercial music that is very special, so it can be commercial but also very individual," Annie Lennox of Eurythmics said to, ironically, Neil Tennant of Pet Shop Boys in a 1985 Smash Hits interview. "We're always looking for something really fresh."

Difficult as it was, we've managed to narrow things down to the "big 4" of '80s London bands in the list below.

1. The Smiths

We fully concede that the Smiths are not for everyone, chiefly those that are, well, happy and well-adjusted. You don't put on The Queen Is Dead for an uplifting listen.

But the Smiths ruled much of the '80s with just four albums: The Smiths (1984), Meat Is Murder (1985), The Queen Is Dead (1986) and Strangeways, Here We Come (1987). At the band's songwriting core was Morrissey, the singer, and Johnny Marr, the guitarist, with an overall approach that would certainly later influence a generation of indie bands and writers.

All of the aforementioned studio albums went into the Top 5 in the U.K. — Meat Is Murder even went to No. 1 — and they also enjoyed a number of Top 20 singles, including but not limited to "This Charming Man," "Heaven Knows I'm Miserable Now," "Last Night I Dreamt That Somebody Loved Me" and "How Soon Is Now?"

There was just enough jangle in the music of the Smiths — largely thanks to Marr's guitar work — to be reminiscent of '60s folk pop, with a dash of art rock and a bevy of melancholic lyrics that attractively juxtaposed much of the bright and loud synth-pop that was also taking off in London at the time. And Morrissey, for all his woe-is-me nature, was quite talented when it came to devising vocal melodies. The Smiths were over by the end of the '80s, a breakup that surely was influenced by tensions between Marr and Morrissey, but their influence continues.

2. The Cure

If there was a foil of sorts to the Smiths, it was the Cure. Textbooks everywhere, we're pretty sure, have pictures of the Cure listed under the definition of '80s goth rock.

It took a few years for the Cure to gain momentum in London, but once they reached 1987's Kiss Me, Kiss Me, Kiss Me and 1989's Disintegration, there was no denying their staying power. Though their success would continue into the next decade, many of their best known songs arrived in this era, including "Boys Don't Cry," "Close to Me," "Just Like Heaven" and "Lovesong."

At the Cure's helm was (and still very much is, at the time of this writing in February 2026) Robert Smith, a lipstick-wearing, messy-haired, eyeliner-rimmed fellow whose overall moody, dark vibe stood in contrast to much of the other music being made in this decade. But to be fair, even when the Cure was continuously labeled as "goth," Smith still wrote upbeat, radio-friendly songs that felt more in line with indie rock or new wave.

What the Cure was especially good at was being melancholic, accessible and lustful for life itself all at once, and often within the same album.

"Sometimes I think when we release the more pop songs it's good 'cause they entice people in and then we can break them into listening to things they'd not normally be exposed to," Smith told Spin back in 1988. "Even if one person out of a hundred really follows our particular train of thought and listens to Pornography [the Cure's fourth album, released in 1982] and thinks, 'My God this is great,' then the pop songs are good. If our music always reflected the content of the lyrics, we would have a far reduced audience and that would frustrate me."

READ MORE: The Cure Albums Ranked Worst to Best

3. Eurythmics

On the completely opposite side of the spectrum from the Smiths and the Cure was Eurythmics, the London-based duo made up of Annie Lennox and Dave Stewart.

Their first album, 1981's In the Garden, didn't take off, but their second, 1983's Sweet Dreams (Are Made of This), absolutely did. The title track is the sort of song one knows the riff to even without knowing the name of the band that made it, a No. 2 hit in the U.K. and No. 1 in America. More hit singles followed: "Love Is a Stranger," "There Must Be an Angel (Playing With My Heart)" and "Here Comes the Rain Again," to name a few. Together, Eurythmics won the MTV Video Music Award for Best New Artist in 1984 and a Grammy for Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group With Vocal in 1987. (Stewart specifically became a sought-after producer, later helping to make albums by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers, Mick Jagger, Stevie Nicks and more.)

Eurythmics represented what was then the global phenomena of synth-pop, which, naturally, leaned heavily on synthesizers and a highly-polished approach to making music. They were experimental, gender-fluid and strange, yet still elegant and sincere. After all, no one had ever said charting pop music had to be vapid. Something about Stewart's arrangement style and Lennox's huge voice made listeners sit up and take note.

"It became our ethos," Stewart said to Classic Pop in 2025. "We put the cold, European, tough-sounding synthesizer together with a soulful voice."

4. Duran Duran

Remember earlier when we mentioned something called new romantic music? That's where Duran Duran comes into play and boy were they popular. If there was a band that experienced something like Beatlemania in the '80s, it was Duran Duran.

Their second album, 1982's Rio, was a huge success all over the world, yielding hits in the title track and a little number called "Hungry Like the Wolf." Then came 1983's Seven and the Ragged Tiger, a No. 1 album in the U.K., as well as a 1985 song titled "A View to Kill" that served as the theme song to the James Bond film of the same name. Every one of Duran Duran's '80s albums landed somewhere in the Top 20, and often found similar places on the American charts. And chances are if you turned MTV on during this decade, you would see a Duran Duran music video, then a pretty innovative way of marketing music to the masses.

Duran Duran's style was the sort that did not fit into an exact box. It was a little bit angsty, like the punks, highly danceable, like the disco people, and extremely creative, like the glam rockers of the previous decade. One should never dismiss Duran Duran as some kind of '80s pop lightweight – there were plenty of those coming out of the U.K., no doubt — this band was funkier than that.