Foo Fighters have released the second single from their upcoming album, Your Favorite Toy.

"Of All People" is the second advanced track from the band's 12th album, which comes out on April 24.

You can hear the new song below.

Watch the Lyric Video for Foo Fighters' 'Of All People'

Like the first single from Your Favorite Toy, the title track released in February, "Of All People" is a harder song than the more reflective tone of their previous album, 2023's But Here We Are.

READ MORE: Foo Fighters, 'But Here We Are' Album Review

That record followed the deaths of drummer Taylor Hawkins and leader Dave Grohl's mom.

You can see the track listing for Your Favorite Toy below.

Where Are Foo Fighters Playing in 2026?

Foo Fighters have also lined up an extensive world tour in support of Your Favorite Toy. They played their first show of 2026 in January. Their next date is on April 28 in Bridgeport, Connecticut.

Watch the Lyric Video for Foo Fighters' 'Your Favorite Toy'

After a run of European dates, the band will return to North America for stadium shows in August, with dates planned in Toronto, Detroit, Chicago, Cleveland and Philadelphia, with a closing concert in Washington, D.C., on Aug. 17.

You can see all of Foo Fighters' 2026 concert dates below.

More information is available on the group's website.

Foo Fighters, 'Your Favorite Toy' Track Listing

Caught In The Echo

Of All People

Window

Your Favorite Toy

If You Only Knew

Spit Shine

Unconditional

Child Actor

Amen, Caveman

Asking For A Friend

Foo Fighters, 2026 Tour

04/28/26 - Total Mortgage Arena - Bridgeport, CT

05/08/26 - Welcome to Rockville - Daytona Beach, FL

05/23/26 - BottleRock Napa Valley - Napa, CA

06/10/26 - Unity Arena - Oslo, No

06/12/26 - Strawberry Arena - Stockholm, SE

06/15/26 - PGE Narodowy - Warsaw, PL

06/17/26 - Allianz Arena - Munich, DEE

06/19/26 - Paris La Défense Arena - Paris, FR

06/19/26-06/21/26 - Pinkpop Festival - Landgraaf, NL

06/25/26 - Anfield Stadium - Liverpool, UK

06/27/26 - Anfield Stadium - Liverpool, UK

07/01/26 - Olympiastadion - Berlin, DE

07/03/26 - Ernst-Happel-Stadion - Vienna, AT

07/05/26 - I-Days Milano Ippodromo Snai La Maura - Milan, IT

07/08/26 - Mad Cool - Madrid, ES

07/10/26 - NOS Alive - Lisbon, PT

08/04/26 - Rogers Stadium - Toronto, ON

08/06/26 - Ford Field - Detroit, MI

08/08/26 - Soldier Field Stadium - Chicago, IL

08/10/26 - Huntington Bank Field - Cleveland, OH

08/13/26 - Lincoln Financial Field - Philadelphia, PA

08/15/26 - Nissan Stadium - Nashville, TN

08/17/26 - Nationals Park - Washington, DC