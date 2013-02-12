The Doobie Brothers basically became two different bands – the one with and the one without Michael McDonald.

The first was sort of a post-Woodstock group of long-haired jam freaks that played a mix of Grateful Dead-inspired roots music, twangy country rock, biker boogie and old-fashioned three-chord guitar rock. The second took over in 1976, after the Steely Dan vet McDonald joined. His smart pop hooks and warm, soulful voice helped soften the Doobie Brothers' harder edges and reputation.

They'd already racked up a number of Top 40 singles, including a No. 1, before he joined – and they just kept getting bigger. Our list of the Top 10 Doobie Brothers Songs digs into both eras.