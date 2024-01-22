The Doobie Brothers Announce Tour With Steve Winwood

The Doobie Brothers will hit the road this year with special guests Steve Winwood and Robert Cray.

The trek will begin on June 15 in Seattle, and then make its way across the U.S. before wrapping up on Aug. 30 in Salt Lake City. Cray will appear as a guest on the tour's first 18 dates, while Winwood will handle the remaining shows.

Presales will begin on Jan. 23, followed by a general sale on Jan. 26. A complete list of tour dates is available below.

The Doobie Brothers' current lineup consists of Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee. This will be the first time Johnston is back on the road since he stepped away to undergo back surgery in 2023 while his band pressed on with their 50th-anniversary tour.

"We have a really great band and a great production," Simmons told UCR in 2022. "We're kind of stepping it all up, because we can."

The Doobie Brothers Tour Dates 2024

June 15 - Seattle, WA @ White River Amphitheater **

June 16 - Ridgefield, WA RV 2 Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater **

June 18 - Bend, OR @ Hayden Homes Amphitheater **

June 20 - Wheatland, CA @ Toyota Amphitheatre **

June 22 - Concord, CA @ Concord Pavilion **

June 23 - Los Angeles, CA @ The Kia Forum **

June 25 - San Diego, CA @ North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre **

June 26 - Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center **

June 29 - Dallas, TX @ Dos Equis Pavilion **

June 30 - Houston, TX @ Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion **

July 2 - Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center **

July 3 - Durant, OK @ Choctaw Casino and Resort **

July 6 - Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP **

July 8 - Jacksonville, FL @ Daily's Place **

July 10 - West Palm Beach, FL @ iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre **

July 11 - Tampa, FL @ MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre **

July 13 - Atlanta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre **

July 14 - Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena **

July 30 - Charlotte, NC @ PNC Music Pavilion ++

July 31 - Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park ++

Aug. 3 - Camden, NJ @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion ++

Aug. 4 - Bristow, VA @ Jiffy Lube Live ++

Aug. 6 - Holmdel, NJ @ PNC Bank Arts Center ++

Aug. 7 - New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden ++

Aug. 9 - Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater ++

Aug. 10 - Gilford, NH @ BankNH Pavilion ++

Aug. 12 - Boston, MA @ Xfinity Center ++

Aug. 13 - Saratoga Springs, NY @ Broadview Stage at SPAC ++

Aug. 15 - Detroit, MI @ Pine Knob Music Theatre ++

Aug. 17 - Noblesville, IN @ Ruoff Music Center ++

Aug. 18 - Cincinnati, OH @ Riverbend Music Center ++

Aug. 20 - Pittsburgh, PA @ The Pavilion at Star Lake ++

Aug. 22 - Cleveland, OH @ Blossom Music Center ++

Aug. 24 - St. Louis, MO @ Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre ++

Aug. 25 - Tinley Park, IL @ Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre ++

Aug. 27 - Omaha, NE @ CHI Health Center ++

Aug. 29 - Denver, CO @ Ball Arena ++

Aug. 30 - Salt Lake City, UT @ USANA Amphitheater ++

**with Robert Cray

++with Steve Winwood