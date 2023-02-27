Doobie Brothers Announce New 50th-Anniversary US Tour Dates
The Doobie Brothers have extended their 50th-anniversary tour with more than 30 new U.S. shows that will run from June through October.
You can see the full list of dates below.
"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven't gotten to yet on this tour," singer and guitarist Tom Johnston said in a statement.
The Doobies' current trek reunites Johnston, singer and keyboardist Michael McDonald and guitarists Patrick Simmons and John McFee for the first time in 25 years. "Having all of us together doing these shows I think creates more of a mystique," Simmons told UCR last year. "People are getting it. They realize, 'Hey, I've gotta go see these guys. Gosh, it was the '70s and now they're in their 70s!'"
Simmons was particularly excited to share the stage with both Johnston and McDonald again.
"I know for me personally, it's just plain fun," he said. "It always has been, but this is one of those memorable moments in my life and career, having these two guys playing together with me. It's certainly something that I'll carry with me forever."
Doobie Brothers 50th-Anniversary Extended 2023 Tour Dates
June 9 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center
June 11 - West Valley, UT @ Maverik Center
June 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre
June 15 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena
June 17 - Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center
June 18 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena
June 20 - Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena
June 21 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field
June 23 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum
June 24 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center
June 26 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights
June 28 - Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre
June 30 - Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena
July 1 - Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre
July 3 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion
July 6 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center
July 8 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
July 9 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey
July 11 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
July 12 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)
Aug 18 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater
Aug 20 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater
Aug 23 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheatre
Aug 26 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater
Aug 28 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Aug 30 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater
Aug 31 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater
Sept 2 - Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex
Sept 3 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena
Sept 6 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park
Sept 7 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre
Sept 9 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium
Oct 5 - National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor
Oct 6 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena