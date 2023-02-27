Doobie Brothers Announce New 50th-Anniversary US Tour Dates

The Doobie Brothers have extended their 50th-anniversary tour with more than 30 new U.S. shows that will run from June through October.

You can see the full list of dates below.

"We are thrilled to be back on the road in 2023 playing some cities we haven't gotten to yet on this tour," singer and guitarist Tom Johnston said in a statement.

The Doobies' current trek reunites Johnston, singer and keyboardist Michael McDonald and guitarists Patrick Simmons and John McFee for the first time in 25 years. "Having all of us together doing these shows I think creates more of a mystique," Simmons told UCR last year. "People are getting it. They realize, 'Hey, I've gotta go see these guys. Gosh, it was the '70s and now they're in their 70s!'"

Simmons was particularly excited to share the stage with both Johnston and McDonald again.

"I know for me personally, it's just plain fun," he said. "It always has been, but this is one of those memorable moments in my life and career, having these two guys playing together with me. It's certainly something that I'll carry with me forever."

Doobie Brothers 50th-Anniversary Extended 2023 Tour Dates

June 9 - Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center

June 11 - West Valley, UT @ Maverik Center

June 14 - Kansas City, MO @ Starlight Theatre

June 15 - Springfield, MO @ Great Southern Bank Arena

June 17 - Sioux City, IA @ Tyson Events Center

June 18 - Des Moines, IA @ Wells Fargo Arena

June 20 - Duluth, MN @ AMSOIL Arena

June 21 - Madison, WI @ Breese Stevens Field

June 23 - Fort Wayne, IN @ Allen County War Memorial Coliseum

June 24 - Peoria, IL @ Peoria Civic Center

June 26 - Huber Heights, OH @ Rose Music Center at The Heights

June 28 - Youngstown, OH @ The Youngstown Foundation Amphitheatre

June 30 - Pikeville, KY @ Appalachian Wireless Arena

July 1 - Louisville, KY @ The Palace Theatre

July 3 - Portsmouth, VA @ Atlantic Union Bank Pavilion

July 6 - Reading, PA @ Santander Performing Arts Center

July 8 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

July 9 - New Brunswick, NJ @ State Theatre New Jersey

July 11 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

July 12 - Morristown, NJ @ Mayo Performing Arts Center (MPAC)

Aug 18 - Waite Park, MN @ The Ledge Amphitheater

Aug 20 - Lincoln, NE @ Pinewood Bowl Theater

Aug 23 - Camdenton, MO @ Ozarks Amphitheatre

Aug 26 - Brandon, MS @ Brandon Amphitheater

Aug 28 - Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Aug 30 - Huntsville, AL @ The Orion Amphitheater

Aug 31 - Franklin, TN @ FirstBank Amphitheater

Sept 2 - Macon, GA @ Macon Centreplex

Sept 3 - Savannah, GA @ Enmarket Arena

Sept 6 - Simpsonville, SC @ CCNB Amphitheatre at Heritage Park

Sept 7 - Greensboro, NC @ White Oak Amphitheatre

Sept 9 - Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium

Oct 5 - National Harbor, MD @ MGM National Harbor

Oct 6 - Uncasville, CT @ Mohegan Sun Arena