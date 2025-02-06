Hear L.A. Guns’ ‘Taste It’ Off Upcoming ‘Leopard Skin’ Album

L.A. Guns have released a swaggering new single titled "Taste It," giving fans a taste of their upcoming album Leopard Skin, out April 4.

You can watch the music video and see the full Leopard Skin track listing below. The album is available to preorder now.

Leopard Skin marks L.A. Guns' fifth studio album since 2017, when guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis reunited and released The Missing Peace. "There's the saying, 'a leopard never changes its spots,'" Guns said in a statement. "But even so, they have a million different spots. And they're all unique. It's the same with L.A. Guns. We can't shed our leopard skin, but there's a lot of different spots in this band."

READ MORE: Why Tracii Guns Doesn't 'Give a S---' About Being a Guitar Hero

While recent L.A. Guns albums have leaned in a more metallic direction, "Taste It" finds the band embracing its love of sleazy classic rock, with strutting, Stonesy riffs and Lewis' libidinous howl. "When we started doing records again in 2017, I wanted to be really aggressive," Guns explained. "We hadn't put out anything new in a lot of years, and we needed to be focused to have an impact. This one was a different approach. Musically, it was more about James Brown and soul music, with some '70s sensibilities – things like Joe Walsh and the Rolling Stones and the New York Dolls. And the process was more organic. It was, 'Here's a riff, go for it. Let's see how many riffs we can build after this riff, and then going into the next riff.'"

L.A. Guns will support Leopard Skin with a U.S. tour that begins on April 22 in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, following a stint on the Monsters of Rock Cruise in March.

L.A. Guns, 'Leopard Skin' Track Listing

1. "Taste It"

2. "Lucky Motherfucker"

3. "The Grinder"

4. "Hit and Run"

5. "Don’t Gimme Away"

6. "I'm Your Candy Man"

7. "Runaway Train"

8. "Following the Money"

9. "The Masquerade"

10. "If You Wanna"