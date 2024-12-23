L.A. Guns Announce ‘Leopard Skin’ Album and 2025 Tour
L.A. Guns have announced a slate of 2025 tour dates in support of their upcoming album Leopard Skin, which will arrive in April.
"In support of our new record Leopard Skin we will be touring heavily next year," the band wrote on Instagram. "Here is the first leg of the tour dates. Album will be released in the beginning of April. Come and join us on the Lucky MF'r Tour!!!"
The 2025 tour begins in mid-March with a week aboard the Monsters of Rock cruise. The following month, L.A. Guns will hit the road in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, and tour through late May, ending their run in Denver. They're also closing out 2024 with a handful of California dates.
You can see all of their currently announced 2024 and 2025 tour dates below.
Tracii Guns Says 'Leopard Skin' Is 'Different Than the Other Records'
Leopard Skin follows 2023's Black Diamonds, the fourth consecutive L.A. Guns album to feature reunited guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis. Guns offered a few details about the new album back in July, telling the On the Road to Rock With Clint Switzer podcast: "It's different than the other records. That's the thing about L.A. Guns, is I never know what's gonna come out. I don't know what mood I'm gonna be in or whatever, but I'm really proud of what I was able to record. And all the management and Phil and the guys, they're freaking out, like, 'Where'd this shit come from?' So, yeah, I'm always most excited about L.A. Guns. It's the complete playground for me. I love it.
L.A. Guns, Lucky MF'r 2024-25 Tour Dates
Dec. 27 - Highland, CA @ Tukut Lounge at Yaamava' Resort & Casino
Dec. 28 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall
Dec. 29 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House Concert Hall
Dec. 31 - West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go
March 10-15 - Miami, FL @ Monsters Of Rock Cruise
April 22 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille
April 23 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre
April 25 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall
April 26 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall
April 27 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power
April 29 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage
April 30 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall
May 1 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater
May 2 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre
May 4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27
May 6 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery Atlanta
May 9 - Fort Myers, FL - Buddha Live
May 10 - Dania Beach, FL @ The Casino's Stage 954 at Dania Beach Entertainment Center
May 11 - Mount Dora, FL @ Mount Dora Music Hall
May 13 - Largo, FL @ Central Park Performing Arts Center
May 15 - Jefferson, LA @ Southport Hall
May 16 - Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot
May 17 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater
May 18 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown
May 23 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato
May 24 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater
July 26 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Rock The Dam 2025