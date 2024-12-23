L.A. Guns Announce ‘Leopard Skin’ Album and 2025 Tour

L.A. Guns have announced a slate of 2025 tour dates in support of their upcoming album Leopard Skin, which will arrive in April.

"In support of our new record Leopard Skin we will be touring heavily next year," the band wrote on Instagram. "Here is the first leg of the tour dates. Album will be released in the beginning of April. Come and join us on the Lucky MF'r Tour!!!"

The 2025 tour begins in mid-March with a week aboard the Monsters of Rock cruise. The following month, L.A. Guns will hit the road in Warrendale, Pennsylvania, and tour through late May, ending their run in Denver. They're also closing out 2024 with a handful of California dates.

You can see all of their currently announced 2024 and 2025 tour dates below.

Tracii Guns Says 'Leopard Skin' Is 'Different Than the Other Records'

Leopard Skin follows 2023's Black Diamonds, the fourth consecutive L.A. Guns album to feature reunited guitarist Tracii Guns and singer Phil Lewis. Guns offered a few details about the new album back in July, telling the On the Road to Rock With Clint Switzer podcast: "It's different than the other records. That's the thing about L.A. Guns, is I never know what's gonna come out. I don't know what mood I'm gonna be in or whatever, but I'm really proud of what I was able to record. And all the management and Phil and the guys, they're freaking out, like, 'Where'd this shit come from?' So, yeah, I'm always most excited about L.A. Guns. It's the complete playground for me. I love it.

L.A. Guns, Lucky MF'r 2024-25 Tour Dates

Dec. 27 - Highland, CA @ Tukut Lounge at Yaamava' Resort & Casino

Dec. 28 - Ventura, CA @ Ventura Music Hall

Dec. 29 - San Juan Capistrano, CA @ Coach House Concert Hall

Dec. 31 - West Hollywood, CA @ Whisky A Go Go

March 10-15 - Miami, FL @ Monsters Of Rock Cruise

April 22 - Warrendale, PA @ Jergel's Rhythm Grille

April 23 - North Tonawanda, NY @ Riviera Theatre

April 25 - Derry, NH @ Tupelo Music Hall

April 26 - New Bedford, MA @ The Vault Music Hall

April 27 - Millersville, PA @ Phantom Power

April 29 - Annapolis, MD @ Rams Head On Stage

April 30 - Ardmore, PA @ Ardmore Music Hall

May 1 - Leesburg, VA @ Tally Ho Theater

May 2 - Hopewell, VA @ Beacon Theatre

May 4 - Virginia Beach, VA @ Elevation 27

May 6 - Atlanta, GA @ City Winery Atlanta

May 9 - Fort Myers, FL - Buddha Live

May 10 - Dania Beach, FL @ The Casino's Stage 954 at Dania Beach Entertainment Center

May 11 - Mount Dora, FL @ Mount Dora Music Hall

May 13 - Largo, FL @ Central Park Performing Arts Center

May 15 - Jefferson, LA @ Southport Hall

May 16 - Cedar Park, TX @ Haute Spot

May 17 - Dallas, TX @ Granada Theater

May 18 - Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live Midtown

May 23 - Omaha, NE @ Barnato

May 24 - Denver, CO @ The Oriental Theater

July 26 - Beaver Dam, KY @ Rock The Dam 2025