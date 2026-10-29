Skid Row Announce New Lead Singer and 2027 Tour Dates

Skid Row have found their new lead singer.

After an exhaustive search and an extended break from touring, the group have selected Broadway star Justin Sargent as their new frontman. Sargent made his Broadway debut in 2011's Rock of Ages, and has also starred in Bonnie and Clyde and Spider-Man Turn Off the Dark.

You can hear how well Sargent fits in with Skid Row on their newly released cover of the Who's "Won't Get Fooled Again,' which is embedded below.

The group also announced 14 new tour dates for 2027, kicking off March 20 in New Buffalo, Michigan. You can see their complete tour schedule below.

"Honestly, for me, it felt like he had been here from the beginning as soon as he walked in the room," bassist Rachel Bolan said in a press release announcing all this news. "He was one of us. A lifer. Then he sang with so much power and conviction, it blew me away. It was amazing."

"I've been singing Skid Row songs for years, but never imagined I'd actually be joining the band! It's an incredible honor to be part of something with such a legendary history," adds Sargent. "The chemistry and energy we’ve found together over the past several months has been amazing. I have tremendous respect for the band’s legacy, but I’m even more excited about what lies ahead. I can’t wait to get out there, connect with the fans, and give them everything I've got. Let's go!"

Erik Gronwall, who fronted Skid Row for two years, departed in March of 2024 in order to focus on his health after a previous battle with Leukemia. Lzzy Hale of Halestorm stepped in to help the band complete their previously scheduled tour dates, concluding with a June 1, 2024 show in Wheatland, California.

In February of 2026 the band launched an online search for their next lead singer. A few months later, bassist Rachel Bolan told UCR that Skid Row were not rushing the process this time.

"You know, the last few times we had a tour booked, or something happened, or we were in the middle of doing a record," he recalled. "So now we're at the point where we're like, let's take our time. If we don't tour for a few years, then so be it. We're always going to be able to tour. We just have to find the right person."

Read More: Skid Row's 'Subhuman Race' is Way Better Than You Remember

Watch Skid Row Perform 'Won't Get Fooled Again'

Skid Row 2027 Tour Dates:

3/20 — New Buffalo, MI — Four Winds Casino

4/2 — Kansas City, MO — VooDoo Lounge at Harrah's

4/3 — Welch, MN — Island Event Center

4/9 — Mashantucket, CT — Foxwoods

4/10 — Atlantic City, NJ — Borgata

4/16 — Wheatland, CA — Hard Rock Live

4/17 — Reno, NV — Silver Legacy Casino

4/18 — Shelton, WA — Little Creek Casino

4/23 — Quapaw, OK — Downstream Casino

4/24 — Grant, OK — Choctaw Casino

5/9 — Daytona Beach, FL — Welcome to Rockville

5/14 — Columbus, OH — Sonic Temple

5/29 — Niagara Falls, ON — OLG Stage at Fallsview Casino

9/25 — French Lick, IN — French Lick Resort