Scorpions Biopic ‘Wind of Change’ US Release Plans Announced

Wind of Change, the biopic of German rock veterans Scorpions, will be shown in theaters across the U.S. starting in March 2027, it was confirmed.

Deadline reported that the movie is to be distributed by Roadside Attractions in America following its debut in their home county on Jan. 28 via Warner Bros. Germany.

It explores the band’s rise in Cold War Europe, while the nation was still split in to between the Capitalist West and the Communist East, and their struggle to overcome politics with music – focusing on their experience of having a close friend who’s trapped on the Soviet side of the Berlin Wall.

Read More: Scorpions Originally Wanted to F--- You Like a Hurricane

Alexander Dreymon stars as Rudolf Schenker, Ludwig Trepte plays Klaus Meine, Ed Speleers is Matthias Jabs and Luke Brandon Field portrays Herman Rarebell. Dominic West is manager Doc McGhee, while David Kross is Andrej, their friend in trouble.

“The Scorpions remain true global rock stars, continuing to sell out venues around the world, from their native Germany to Mexico and the U.S., while their music continues to resonate across generations,” said Fox Entertainment exec Prentiss Fraser.

Watch ‘Scorpions: Wind of Change’ German Trailer

‘Wind of Change’ Exec Hails ‘Major Theatrical Experience’

“Wind of Change captures the compelling journey of a band whose ambitions extended far beyond fame — whose music crossed borders and bridged political divides, inspiring profound change.

“It is a film with iconic music, a powerful story that can connect with viewers well beyond the band’s longtime fans and the scale and energy of a major theatrical experience — one we’re proud to bring to audiences.”

Roadside Attractions added in a statement: “The Scorpions’ iconic hits helped define the MTV generation, but few know the extraordinary story of their dream to take their music beyond the Iron Curtain. What makes their story so powerful today is their belief that artists can inspire people to change the world.”