WKRP to Replicate Classic ‘Turkey Drop’ Stunt for a Good Cause

Ever thought turkeys could fly? Then you'll love what real-life Ohio radio station WKRP is planning for Thanksgiving.

The Cincinnati-based oldies station, named after the beloved sitcom, will pay homage to one of the series' most famous episodes, holding their first annual Turkey Drop the day before Thanksgiving.

Of course, this event will be markedly different from the unintentional offscreen massacre: the station will sell 3,000 small, numbered rubber turkeys, to drop from the top of a fire truck down to a target below. The closest to the center of the target will win a cash prize.

The drop will take place at 7:30 p.m. on Wednesday, November 25 outside the Casual Pint taproom in Hamilton. Proceeds from the turkey sale will benefit the Open Door Food Pantry, which serves residents in the Butler County area. Fans can also purchase t-shirts commemorating the event.

Read More: The Day 'WKRP' Taught Us That Turkeys Can't Fly

The Turkey Drop pays homage to "Turkeys Away," the legendary early episode of WKRP in which the station's Thanksgiving publicity stunt gone wrong. The enduring hilarity of hapless newscaster Les Nessman (Richard Sanders) reporting live on the carnage of turkeys thrown from a helicopter onto a shopping mall — as well as station manager Arthur Carlson (Gordon Jump)'s closing declaration "As God is my witness...I thought turkeys could fly" — helped the fledgling show find an audience. The episode (based on a real radio promotion) was ranked as one of the 100 greatest episodes of all time by TV Guide.

While this particular Turkey Drop has taken place in the Hamilton County area before, the forthcoming event has the first-time sponsorship of the oldies station located at 97.7 FM on the dial, which obtained the rights to the call sign earlier this year and went live this past May.

Watch WKRP's 'Turkey Drop' Scene