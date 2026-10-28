Motley Crue are starting to plan out their summer already. The latest additions to their schedule include three festival appearances so far for 2027.

The '80s hard rock legends will kick things off with a concert at the annual Sweden Rock Festival, which is happening this year June 9 through June 12. That same month, they'll travel to Belgium to perform at the Graspop Metal Meeting where they will be the closing headliner on June 20.

It's their third appearance at Graspop, following previous outings there in 2009 and 2023. Other headline acts so far that have been announced are Blink 182, Faith No More, Marilyn Manson and Parkway Drive.

Motley will also perform in Norway at Tons of Rock 2027, which is happening June 23 through June 26. They'll appear alongside other fellow rockers including Judas Priest, Lynyrd Skynyrd, Scorpions and Slash with Myles Kennedy and the Conspirators.

You can see all of their currently confirmed tour dates below.

The Carnival of Sins Will Continue in 2027

Following their successful Return of the Carnival of Sins summer tour with Extreme and Tesla, Motley Crue are taking their part of the show to Las Vegas.

As Nikki Sixx shared in a conversation with USA Today, it wasn't necessary to reinvent the wheel for their fourth residency in Sin City.

"We had the Carnival of Sins tour out this summer and the reviews have just been amazing. Live Nation was like, we need that show here," he shared. '"And we said, 'Well, you want us to come to Vegas and do a new residency?' And they go, 'No, we want you to bring the Carnival of Sins here, to Sin City.'"

READ MORE: Motley Crue Launches 'The Return of the Carnival of Sins' Tour

Fans Will Hear More Rarities at the Vegas Dates

Keeping in line with what fans heard at this summer's concerts, the group says that they will pull additional rarities from their catalog to play at the Vegas shows -- reportedly including some songs returning to their set for the first time in decades, according to a press release.

Sixx says their experience this past summer, crafting a set list that was based in part on fan voting, was enlightening.

"There were songs on there that I didn't really ever think maybe we would ever play again, like 'Take Me To The Top,' he said in an interview with More (via Blabbermouth). "And when we play 'Take Me To The Top', 40,000 people lose their minds, and half of them are, like, 11, 15, 20. We're, like, 'How is this happening?' It's multi-generational thing happening, and it's been really great to dive into some of those old songs."

Motley Crue, 2027 Tour Dates

Mar. 19 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

Mar. 20 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

Mar. 24 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

Mar. 26 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

Mar. 27 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

Mar. 31 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

April 02 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

April 03 - Las Vegas, NV @ The Colosseum Theater at Caesars Palace

June 09-12 - Solvesborg, Sweden @ Sweden Rock Festival

June 20 - Dessel, Belgium @ Graspop Metal Meeting

June 23-27 - Oslo, Norway @ Tons of Rock 2027