Cheap Trick Cancels Shows to Take ‘Time Off’ From Touring

Cheap Trick has announced they will be taking an “unspecified amount of time off” from touring.

The news comes via Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort, where the band had been scheduled to play in February.

“Mama said there'd be days like this. Cheap Trick's scheduled performance at Harrah's Cherokee Casino Resort has been cancelled,” the venue announced via Facebook. The post included the following official statement from the band:

“After many years of touring, and a much-needed break, Cheap Trick has decided to take an unspecified amount of time off, therefore this event has unfortunately been canceled. The good news is that no action is required to obtain a refund. It will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase, once funds are received from the Event Organizer, which is usually completed within 30 Days.”

READ MORE: The Most Underrated Song From Every Cheap Trick Album

Separately, Thunder by the Bay Music & Motors Festival confirmed that Cheap Trick had canceled their scheduled performance for February 2027. "While we are disappointed by this unexpected news, we respect the band's decision and wish them all the best," the festival said in part.

Which Cheap Trick Concerts Have Been Canceled?

Cheap Trick had been scheduled to perform 10 further performances in 2026, along with a handful of dates in 2027. At time of writing, UCR was unable to confirm if some or all of the band’s previously-announced concerts would be affected.

Earlier this summer, Cheap Trick canceled or postponed a run of June performances. No reason was given at the time, with the band simply citing "circumstances beyond our control." We will update this story as more information becomes available.