Watch Journey Perform Another Song With Steve Perry Lookalike
For the second show in a row, Journey invited Steve Perry lookalike (and soundalike) Hugo Valenti to join them on stage in Japan.
In addition to performing "Faithfully" - as he first did on Saturday night in Fukuoaka - Valenti also took over lead vocals on the Escape deep cut "Keep on Runnin'" during the group's Tuesday night show in Tokyo.
You can watch fan-shot video of both performances below.
Valenti, who fronts Hugo: The Ultimate Journey Tribute, has stated that he once auditioned to take Perry's place in Journey - only to be told that he looked too much like the famous singer.
He was one of five people to handle lead vocal duties at various points during the Tokyo show, along with longtime frontman Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist and guitarist Jonathan Cain and keyboardist Jason Derlatka.
Neither Journey nor Valenti have issued any public statements about future collaborations or partnerships.
Read More: Top 20 Journey Deep Cuts
When Will Journey's 'Final Frontier Tour' End?
After three Labor Day weekend shows in Honolulu, Journey will launch what guitarist Neal Schon recently referred to as the group's "final fall dates" on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles.
You can see their complete tour itinerary below.
The Final Frontier tour will mark the end of longtime keyboardist Cain's time with Journey, but it is unclear if this series of dates - which concludes Nov. 28 in the band's hometown of San Francisco - will conclude the tour.
Watch Journey Perform 'Keep on Runnin'' With Hugo Valenti
Watch Journey Perform 'Faithfully' With Hugo Valenti
Journey 2026 'The Final Frontier' Tour Dates
Sept 5: Honolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Arena
Sept 6: Honolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Arena
Sept 8: Honolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Arena
Sept 12: Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena
Sept 14: San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
Sept 15: Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center
Sept 17: Stockton, CA @ Adventist Health Arena
Sept 19: Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Sept 21: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
Sept 24: Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place
Sept 26: Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome
Sept 27: Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre
Sept 29: Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre
Oct 2: Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center
Oct 4: St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena
Oct 5: Chicago, IL @ United Center
Oct 8: Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
Oct 10: San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
Oct 12: Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum
Oct 13: Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC
Oct 16: Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena
Oct 17: Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
Oct 19: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
Oct 21: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
Oct 22: Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center
Oct 24: Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
Oct 25: Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
Oct 28: Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena
Oct 29: Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion
Nov 2: Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena
Nov 4: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
Nov 6: Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza
Nov 7: Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum
Nov 10: Boston, MA @ TD Garden
Nov 12: Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena
Nov 14: Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena
Nov 16: St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center
Nov 18: Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
Nov 20: Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
Nov 22: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena
Nov 24: Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center
Nov 27: Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena
Nov 28: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center
Journey Lineup Changes: A Complete Guide
Gallery Credit: Nick DeRiso