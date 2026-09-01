Watch Journey Perform Another Song With Steve Perry Lookalike

For the second show in a row, Journey invited Steve Perry lookalike (and soundalike) Hugo Valenti to join them on stage in Japan.

In addition to performing "Faithfully" - as he first did on Saturday night in Fukuoaka - Valenti also took over lead vocals on the Escape deep cut "Keep on Runnin'" during the group's Tuesday night show in Tokyo.

You can watch fan-shot video of both performances below.

Valenti, who fronts Hugo: The Ultimate Journey Tribute, has stated that he once auditioned to take Perry's place in Journey - only to be told that he looked too much like the famous singer.

He was one of five people to handle lead vocal duties at various points during the Tokyo show, along with longtime frontman Arnel Pineda, drummer Deen Castronovo, keyboardist and guitarist Jonathan Cain and keyboardist Jason Derlatka.

Neither Journey nor Valenti have issued any public statements about future collaborations or partnerships.

Read More: Top 20 Journey Deep Cuts

When Will Journey's 'Final Frontier Tour' End?

After three Labor Day weekend shows in Honolulu, Journey will launch what guitarist Neal Schon recently referred to as the group's "final fall dates" on Sept. 12 in Los Angeles.

You can see their complete tour itinerary below.

The Final Frontier tour will mark the end of longtime keyboardist Cain's time with Journey, but it is unclear if this series of dates - which concludes Nov. 28 in the band's hometown of San Francisco - will conclude the tour.

Watch Journey Perform 'Keep on Runnin'' With Hugo Valenti

Watch Journey Perform 'Faithfully' With Hugo Valenti

Journey 2026 'The Final Frontier' Tour Dates

Sept 5: Honolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Arena

Sept 6: Honolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Arena

Sept 8: Honolulu, HI @ Neal S Blaisdell Arena

Sept 12: Los Angeles, CA @ Crypto.com Arena

Sept 14: San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego

Sept 15: Phoenix, AZ @ Mortgage Matchup Center

Sept 17: Stockton, CA @ Adventist Health Arena

Sept 19: Portland, OR @ Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Sept 21: Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena

Sept 24: Edmonton, AB @ Rogers Place

Sept 26: Calgary, AB @ Scotiabank Saddledome

Sept 27: Saskatoon, SK @ SaskTel Centre

Sept 29: Winnipeg, MB @ Canada Life Centre

Oct 2: Grand Forks, ND @ Alerus Center

Oct 4: St. Paul, MN @ Grand Casino Arena

Oct 5: Chicago, IL @ United Center

Oct 8: Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

Oct 10: San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center

Oct 12: Biloxi, MS @ Mississippi Coast Coliseum

Oct 13: Birmingham, AL @ Legacy Arena at the BJCC

Oct 16: Sunrise, FL @ Amerant Bank Arena

Oct 17: Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

Oct 19: Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena

Oct 21: Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

Oct 22: Louisville, KY @ KFC Yum! Center

Oct 24: Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena

Oct 25: Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

Oct 28: Philadelphia, PA @ Xfinity Mobile Arena

Oct 29: Providence, RI @ Amica Mutual Pavilion

Nov 2: Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena

Nov 4: Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

Nov 6: Wilkes-Barre, PA @ Mohegan Arena at Casey Plaza

Nov 7: Uniondale, NY @ Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum

Nov 10: Boston, MA @ TD Garden

Nov 12: Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Arena

Nov 14: Greenville, SC @ Bon Secours Wellness Arena

Nov 16: St. Louis, MO @ Enterprise Center

Nov 18: Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

Nov 20: Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center

Nov 22: Denver, CO @ Ball Arena

Nov 24: Anaheim, CA @ Honda Center

Nov 27: Las Vegas, NV @ MGM Grand Garden Arena

Nov 28: San Francisco, CA @ Chase Center