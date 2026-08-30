Steve Perry Lookalike Sings with Journey in Japan: Videos, Set List

Popular Steve Perry lookalike Hugo Valenti joined Journey for a song during their show Saturday night in Japan.

The inaugural Greatest Rock event in Fukuomo - which also included a show by Night Ranger – featured a total of five singers during Journey’s 20-song performance.

Arnel Pineda led most of the set, with drummer Deen Castronovo taking over for “Lights” and “Anytime,” assisted by Jonathan Cain on the latter. Keyboardist Jason Derlatka delivered “Of a Lifetime” and “Suzanne.”

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But the most talked-about moment came when Cain introduced Valenti, whose voice is also similar to that of Perry – and who once auditioned to replace the classic-era singer.

As you can see from this YouTube short from Christia McGhee, Valenti has the look and sound of Perry down cold.

“We’ve got a special treat for you tonight,” Cain said while he played a piano intro for "Faithfully." “He’s comin’ all the way from New Jersey to visit Japan, and I thought we’d have him sing a song for you tonight.”

Watch Journey Perform ‘Faithfully’ in Japan with Hugo Valenti

Predictably, social media comments contained a range of opinions, notably suggesting that some people at the concert believed they were witnessing a reunion with Perry himself. Some suggested that Valenti’s performance improved towards the middle and end of the song.

Some launched into discussions about the show being a form of test for a future lineup without Pineda, who himself once performed a Journey tribute show.

Valenti fronts Hugo: The Ultimate Journey Tribute. His website reports: “His uncanny resemblance – both in voice and appearance – to Steve Perry is no coincidence. In fact, when Hugo auditioned to take the famed frontman’s place, he was told he looked too much like Perry.”

Journey’s Final Frontier Tour – billed as their farewell road trip – returns to North America on Sept. 12 and is currently scheduled through Nov. 28.

Journey – Greatest Rock Fukuoka, Japan, Aug. 29 Set List

1. “Be Good to Yourself”

2. “Stone in Love”

3. “Ask the Lonely”

4. “Only the Young”

5. “Lights”

6. “Of a Lifetime”

7. “La Do Da”

8. “Escape”

9. “Chain Reaction”

10. “Dead or Alive”

11. “Anytime”

12. “Who's Crying Now”

13. “Open Arms”

14. “Suzanne”

15. “Wheel in the Sky”

16. “Faithfully”

17. “Don't Stop Believin’”

18. “Lovin’, Touchin’, Squeezin’’”

19. “Separate Ways (Worlds Apart)”

20. “Any Way You Want It”