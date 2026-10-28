Beach Boys Cancel More Shows as Mike Love Continues Recovery

The Beach Boys have canceled more shows as frontman Mike Love continues to battle health problems.

Earlier this month, Love – who already canceled a run of Beach Boys dates due to his undisclosed health condition – returned to the stage with the band during a performance at Nashville’s Ryman Auditorium. The 85-year-old singer was visibly frail during the show, limited to only performing backing vocals while seated.

“Despite doctors, family and friends urging him to focus on his health, he insists on being on stage,” actor John Stamos, now a member of the Beach Boys touring band, said at the time. “We don’t know what tomorrow brings. But we have tonight.”

READ MORE: Mike Love Makes Emotional Beach Boys Return Amid Health Concerns

More recently, Love gave a statement to the New York Times insisting he was “putting [his] full energy into rehab.” Now, it appears, Love’s road to recovery will continue to keep him at home, as the Beach Boys have canceled two previously announced dates.

Which Beach Boys Shows Have Been Canceled?

The Beach Boys have pulled out of two performances at Epcot Center in Orlando, Florida. Replacing them at the shows – which had been scheduled for Nov. 11 and 12 – will be John Stamos and the California Sound. Rolling Stone notes that the group is presumably the “Beach Boys touring band minus Love,” however that information has not been confirmed.

READ MORE: Top 10 Mike Love Beach Boys Songs

Due to a legal agreement reached in 1998, Love is the sole surviving Beach Boys member who is allowed to tour under the band's name. Al Jardine, another of the Beach Boys’ co-founders, currently tours with his own project, the Pet Sounds Band.

Officially, one Beach Boys concert remains on the calendar this year – a Nov. 13 show at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Bristol, Virginia. The band also currently has one performance announced for 2027 – a May 8 gig at the River Cree Resort and Casino Enoch in Alberta, Canada.