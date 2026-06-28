Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's rumored wedding at Madison Square Garden is guaranteed to draw plenty of high-profile guests — with Stevie Nicks among them, Rolling Stone reports.

Sources confirmed to the magazine that Nicks will attend the union of the pop superstar and Kansas City Chiefs tight end, which will take place over the Fourth of July weekend. Another source told Rolling Stone that Nicks is expected to perform at the ceremony.

Although Swift has not publicly confirmed the venue or the date of her wedding, The New York Times reported earlier this week that Swift had rented Madison Square Garden, with all signs pointing to a "multiple-day event."

An entertainment industry executive and another informed source told the paper to expect "an intimate gathering of about 100 people at the Garden" on Thursday, July 2, followed by a Friday gathering of approximately 1,000 people for a "splashier celebration, with possible stage appearances."

READ MORE: Is Taylor Swift Copying Sly Stone's MSG Wedding Plan?

Taylor Swift and Stevie Nicks Go Back a Long Way

Swift and Nicks share a long-running, well-documented friendship and mutual admiration of each other's work. They duetted (to admittedly mixed reviews) on Swift's "You Belong With Me" and Fleetwood Mac's "Rhiannon" at the 2010 Grammys. Swift also mentions Nicks in her 2024 song "Clara Bow" ("You look like Stevie Nicks / In '75, the hair and lips / Crowd goes wild at her fingertips / Half moonshine, a full eclipse") and dedicated the song's live debut to her.

"She’s paved the way for us, and she’s mentored so many artists that you don’t even know she’s doing it," Swift said of Nicks. "She’s just become friends with so many female artists, just to be a guiding hand. I can’t tell you how rare that is. She’s a hero of mine and also someone that I can tell her any secret — she’d never tell anybody."

Nicks has also repeatedly praised Swift's 2022 song "You're on Your Own, Kid," saying it helped her process the death of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

"Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called 'You're on Your Own, Kid,'" Nicks said during a 2023 concert. Reflecting on her and McVie's relationship, Nicks added, "The two of us were on our own, kids, we always were. And now, I'm having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you."

Earlier this month, Swift publicly saluted Nicks by wearing an orange and blue T-shirt emblazoned with the words "Stevie Knicks" while sitting courtside at Game 4 of the NBA finals between the New York Knicks and San Antonio Spurs — held, fittingly, at Madison Square Garden.