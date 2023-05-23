The Song That Helped Stevie Nicks Through Christine McVie’s Death

Stevie Nicks thanked Taylor Swift during her concert in Atlanta Monday, citing Swift's song "You're on Your Own, Kid" as having helped her through the death of her Fleetwood Mac bandmate Christine McVie.

"Thank you to Taylor Swift for doing this thing for me, and that is writing a song called 'You're on Your Own, Kid,'" Nicks said from the stage. "That is the sadness of how I feel. As long as Chris was, even on the other side of the world, we didn't have to talk on the phone. We really weren't phone buddies. Then we would go back to Fleetwood Mac, and we would walk in and it would be like 'Little sister, how are you?' It was like never a minute had passed, never an argument in our entire 47 years."

"You're on Your Own, Kid" was released in October on Swift's album Midnights. The song reached No. 8 on the Billboard Hot 100. McVie died about a month later at the age of 79. That same day, Nicks shared a handwritten note on Twitter, quoting lyrics from a 2020 song called "Hallelujah" by Haim, who are scheduled to open for Swift on several dates later this year.

"So, when it was the two of us, the two of us were on our own, kids, we always were," Nicks said. "And now, I'm having to learn to be on my own, kid, by myself. So, you help me to do that. Thank you."

Nicks paid tribute to McVie in March during the first concert of her co-headlining tour with Billy Joel, dedicating "Landslide" to her late bandmate. "There's really not much to say," she said at the time. "We just will pretend that she's still here. That's how I'm trying to deal with it. Thank you for listening."