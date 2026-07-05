Taylor Swift's wedding was filled with famous people, including two of rock's most iconic figures, Paul McCartney and Stevie Nicks, both of whom reportedly performed at the event.

Swift and her fiance Travis Kelce tied the knot on Friday at Madison Square Garden in New York City, where, according to People, McCartney and Nicks each got up on stage to perform live.

There are no further details on Nicks' performance, but a source told People that McCartney played "I Want to Hold Your Hand." Notably, the last time the Beatles played that song was back in 1964 – McCartney himself has never played it concert.

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At the moment, McCartney has no upcoming concerts, though he did recently release a new album called The Boys of Dungeon Lane.

"People say, 'Well, why do you still write songs?' And it's just because I love it. I'm addicted," he said to The New York Times earlier this year. "Out of a black hole comes forth milk and honey. And it's so great, the feeling."

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Nicks also doesn't have any concerts scheduled.

Last year, the Fleetwood Mac singer hinted at possibility of new music, but has since recanted the idea of a whole new album, calling any such reporting "completely inaccurate."