Stevie Nicks and Sabrina Carpenter joined forces at Monday's Met Gala for a pair of charismatic and heartfelt performances, duetting on Fleetwood Mac’s “Landslide” and “Don’t Stop.”

The performances bookended Nicks' four-song set, which also included Fleetwood Mac's "Gypsy" and her solo hit "Edge of Seventeen." Carpenter, meanwhile, performed three solo hits during her own set: "House Tour," "Espresso" and "Please Please Please."

You can watch the duo's "Landslide" performance below.

READ MORE: Stevie Nicks Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best

Watch Stevie Nicks and Sabrina Carpenter Sing 'Landslide' at the Met Gala

Sabrina Carpenter's Other Pop-Rock Icon Collaborations

The Met Gala performance marks another notch in Carpenter’s belt when it comes to duetting with classic rock, pop and country icons. The 26-year-old star headlined back-to-back weekends of Coachella last month, sharing the stage with Madonna during weekend two. The duo released the collaborative “Bring Your Love” last week, which serves as the second single off Madonna’s upcoming Confessions II.

Carpenter also previously collaborated with Dolly Parton, recruiting the country-pop luminary for a remix of Carpenter’s chart-topping 2024 single “Please Please Please.”

About Fleetwood Mac's 'Landslide' and 'Don't Stop'

“Landslide” first appeared on Fleetwood Mac’s 1975 self-titled album. Although the poignant acoustic ballad remains one of the band’s most popular songs, it didn’t make its Billboard Hot 100 debut until early 2026, when it peaked at No. 41 following its inclusion in the Stranger Things finale.

“Don’t Stop” fared much better on the charts when it was released as the third single off 1977’s blockbuster Rumours. The Christine McVie-penned track peaked at No. 3, becoming the third of four consecutive Top 10 hits off the album.

Despite her lifetime status as a musical and fashion icon, Monday marked Nicks’ Met Gala debut.

See how we've ranked every Fleetwood Mac album below: