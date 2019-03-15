Stevie Nicks' 2019 induction into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame as a solo artist marked the first time a woman had been enshrined twice. She was also inducted as a member of Fleetwood Mac in 1998.

The double honor makes sense: Nicks has penned some of classic rock's most beloved songs — including "Dreams," "Rhiannon" and "Gold Dust Woman" — but is also a multi-threat artist who's followed her muse in a variety of directions: songwriting, touring, acting and mentoring.

What's become clear over the years is that her solo career has evolved into something completely different than her work with Fleetwood Mac. Her 1981 debut, Bella Donna, nods to looser country, blues and rock, while the 1983 follow-up, The Wild Heart, features similar instrumentalists but has more prominent synth work.

In the mid-'80s, Nicks continued to dabble in high-energy synth-rock — highlighted by "I Can't Wait" and the sparkling power ballad "Talk to Me" — while her later albums hew toward witchy rock 'n' roll, romantic folk-pop and lush adult contemporary. She's never made a bad solo record, though a few of her releases stand out from the pack, as you'll see in our below list of Stevie Nicks Solo Albums Ranked Worst to Best.

Ranking Every Stevie Nicks Solo Album Fleetwood Mac made her a star, but her own records also helped seal her legend.

Stevie Nicks Talks About Life After Music