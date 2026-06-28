The B-52s narrowly avoided catastrophe on Saturday as their performance at the Retro C Trop festival in Tilloloy, France, was canceled due to a tornado that struck the venue and left much of their gear soaked or destroyed.

"We are so sorry to everyone who came out to Chateau de Tilloloy yesterday. The storm made it impossible to continue, and the safety of our fans and everyone on site had to come first," the band wrote on Facebook on Sunday. "A huge thank you to our touring crew for their work and care in keeping everyone as safe as possible throughout an incredibly dangerous situation. We hope everyone got home safely."

Retro C Trop also announced the cancellation of its third and final day in a statement that Joan Jett (who was booked to perform on Sunday) shared on social media. "It is with great regret that we have been forced to cancel the final day of the 2026 edition of the festival, scheduled for this Sunday, June 28, due to a tornado that struck late yesterday evening and destroyed all the public facilities," the festival announcement read.

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Fred Schneider Details 'Total Disaster' for B-52s at Retro C Trop Festival

The B-52s never made it to the stage, although their equipment did. Frontman Fred Schneider detailed the "total disaster" in a post of his own, explaining how a 10-minute delay saved them from being stuck onstage during the worst of the storm. He also blamed much of the logistical confusion and danger on seemingly negligent festival promoters.

"Scaffolding even fell from the stage and destroyed our equipment," Schneider wrote alongside photos of the damage. "Keyboards, mic stands, laptops, sound equipment. All destroyed."

Schneider also said the band received "no warning from the promoter that it wasn’t safe to stay out and make our way to the stage" and singled out "the people working for the promoter" who "were walking around with flashlights asking us to sign posters" backstage.

You can see Schneider's full post below.

Read Fred Schneider's Full Statement on the Retro C Trop Festival Debacle

This is not my usual content. This is very serious. Last night was a total disaster. The promoter knew the dangerous storm that was brewing and on its way to The C Trop Music Festival in Tilloloy, France.

First, there was lightning, but the promoter still had the crew set up the stage and told the band to get ready to perform. Luckily,

Our tour manager, said to hold back 10 minutes because it’s not safe and we have to see what is going on with the storm.

Then it was like a world wind hurricane force and heavy rain.

Most of our crew was caught and had to duck under where they could for shelter. The festival was evacuated. We could not even leave because it was too dangerous to drive. The power went out several times backstage.

We felt terrible for the fans that have waited in the heat all day for us to perform. And then get very little warning to no warning from the promoter that it wasn’t safe to stay out and make our way to the stage, there was lightning striking the band before our set.

Scaffolding even fell from the stage and destroyed our equipment.

Keyboards, mic stands, laptops,

sound equipment. All destroyed.

Claudia our mascot tumbled off stage when the sides and back curtain of the stage blew off.

One silver lining was John’s guitars

weren’t destroyed, but we’re heavily soaked and they can be dried out. I still haven’t found out what happened to Ken’s and Tracy‘s equipment and Sterling‘s drum kit. The drum kit was blown all over the stage.

I still don’t know the total assessment of the damage, but

Here are the photos…

As you see in the photo with the lightning, FYC band was on stage as lightning struck.

This was extremely dangerous for them because the stage is loaded with large metal objects.

Etc

And then, while we’re in the dark, and the people working for the promoter were walking around with flashlights asking us to sign, posters and well I won’t tell you what strong expletives words were used.

Our tour manager, Alice Martin handled everything in an incredibly great manner. We could’ve been stuck on stage if we didn’t hold for those 10 minutes.

Our sound man Frank feared for his life. It was that dangerous.

We were worried about the crew the entire time.

No one was hurt thank goddess.

What's Next for the B-52s?

Saturday's Retro C Trop debacle marked the final stop on the B-52s' brief European jaunt. The Athens, Georgia natives have a pair of U.S. shows booked for the summer: July 11 in Freehold, New Jersey, and Aug. 21 in Lincoln, California.

In September, they'll resume their Cosmic De-Evolution tour with fellow new wave stalwarts Devo, performing an additional eight U.S. shows.